Hurricane Dorian Closing Florida Movie Theaters Ahead of Landfall

Hurricane Dorian is currently moving northward towards the United States, with the storm having stalled over the Bahamas on Monday. While the Category 2 storm is now projected to avoid making landfall in Florida, the state will still be affected by the storm’s outer bands, prompting numerous closings and cancellations ahead of its arrival.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that multiple movie theaters along Florida’s coast ahead of the storm including Regal, Cinemark and AMC locations.

Several theme parks in Florida are planning to close early or fully close on Tuesday ahead of Dorian’s expected arrival, including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Orlando. Several areas of Walt Disney World will close at 2 and 3 p.m. ET, Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay water park will be closed on Tuesday and SeaWorld and Aquatica water park will also be closed all day on Tuesday.

Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3. Please visit our website for additional details and updates https://t.co/ZhP4BU2vjr pic.twitter.com/bmUs5PiKcJ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 2, 2019

The parks do not close often, though they have shut down in the past for other major storms including Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

In addition, airlines have canceled more than 1,600 flights to, from and within the United States on Tuesday, with over 1,500 flights having been canceled on Monday, according to FlightAware, with multiple airports in Florida and the Bahamas having closed. Flights at airports in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina have also been affected.

The Weather Channel reports that Dorian will continue to batter the Bahamas for one more day before moving up the coast of the United States along Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and possibly Virginia. Storms from Dorian’s outer band have now reached Florida and the storm’s impact is expected to be felt along the Georgia and South Carolina Coasts on Wednesday before impacting North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday.

