Here’s How to Carve the Perfect Halloween Pumpkin

Ready to carve the perfect Halloween pumpkin? Jack-o-lanterns can come in all different shapes and sizes, so if you’re tired of doing the same old design every year, this video from DaveHax will show you exactly how to carve the perfect pumpkin.

In one method, the video suggests tracing your design with a pencil before cutting off the top of the pumpkin and hollowing it out. Once you’ve hollowed it out, use a sharp knife to cut around your tracing, leaving a wide hole where the mouth will be. Using the off-cut from the mouth, cut out fangs from the leftover pumpkin. Use a toothpick to secure each fang to the mouth and you’ve got yourself one scary pumpkin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another method suggests cutting the teeth into the pumpkin as you’re carving the face. Use a sharp knife to peel the skin away from the flesh of the pumpkin on each tooth.

For an unorthodox jack-o-lantern, turn your pumpkin on its side and use its stem as a nose. Trace eyes and a mouth around the nose, then turn your pumpkin around and cut out a lid in the back. Hollow it out, then begin carving the face. Carefully peel just the skin away from the pumpkin’s flesh for the eyes, then carve out its mouth, using the same peeling technique for its upper teeth. Then carve out each tooth and paint its eyes with black acrylic paint.

More: Elephants Smashing Pumpkins Is the Best Halloween Treat You’ll Get All Day

For a spooky dance party, make your own pumpkin mirror ball! Hollow out your pumpkin and drill holes all over it with a hand drill. Use an old coat hanger to thread wire through two holes toward the top of the pumpkin, creating a handle. Put some candles inside and watch it glow.

Finally, for a pumpkin-free jack-o-lantern, use an orange ping-pong ball and a black marker to draw a face. Then use a screwdriver to poke a hole into the bottom of the ball. Poke an LED light through the hole and watch your ping-pong ball transform into a Halloween pumpkin.

Photo Credit: YouTube / DaveHax