A House of Representatives committee is planning to investigate Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, over alleged campaign contributions. According to CBS News, the House Oversight and Reform Committee is looking into allegations that Dejoy pushed employees at New Breed Logistics — where he previously served as CEO — to financially contribute to the campaigns of Republican political candidates, which he then reimbursed. DeJoy is also accused of expecting his aides to make appearances at Republican-led fundraisers.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) is the chair of the Oversight panel, and she said in a statement that — if the accusations are true — DeJoy "could face criminal exposure" for the scheme. He could also face consequences for lying to her panel under oath. "We will be investigating this issue, but I believe the Board of Governors must take emergency action to immediately suspend Mr. DeJoy, who they never should have selected in the first place," Maloney said. In August, DeJoy sat before the committee and was asked by Congressman Jim Cooper (D-TN) if he had ever repaid employees for donations made to Republican politicians. DeJoy stated that he did not, and that the allegations were "outrageous."

We know the Postmaster General is sabotaging the @USPS. And now we’ve learned that he may have broken federal and state campaign finance laws. Louis DeJoy must resign – and if he won’t, the Board of Governors should use their power to remove him. https://t.co/LDBcwCEEVw — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 7, 2020

Notably, it was also recently uncovered that the U.S. Postal Service paid millions of dollars to XPO Logistics — another company DeJoy is connected to — over the past several years. This sparked a lot of curiosity, prompting XPO to respond. "As with all our customers, our objective with the USPS is to support its success," the company said. "XPO does not deliver parcels to homes, and it’s important to note that if the USPS scales down and performs less of its own service, it will benefit companies that deliver packages to people’s doors, not XPO."

To complicate things even more for DeJoy, the XPO news comes after he has widely been criticized for making decisions that are being seen as hindering the functionality and effectiveness of the USPS, specifically, when it comes to mail-in ballots. DeJoy defended himself in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, stating that his "number one priority" during the election year is ensuring mail-in ballots are delivered. "As we head in the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time."