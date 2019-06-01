Horse Racing Fans Raise Concerns After 26th Horse Since December Dies at Santa Anita Park

Kochees becomes the 26th horse to die at Santa Anita this meeting. Surgeons tried to save the horse on Sunday but he had lost blood flow to the leg. https://t.co/dBn5MEc4lY — John Cherwa (@jcherwa) May 26, 2019

Horse racing fans are growing more and more concerned as more horses die at the Santa Anita Park in southern California.

Horse racing is by no means a safe sport, but some fans are getting increasingly concerned by the frequent deaths at Santa Anita Park. The track is in Arcadia, California, not far from Los Angeles, and so far 26 horses have died there since December 26, 2018, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A thoroughbred race horse named Kochees was euthanized on Sunday, May 26 after sustaining a severe leg injury the day before. The 9-year-old gelding was hurt in the sixth race of the day, and was the third euthanasia in in under two weeks at the track.

“Every attempt was made to save him, but he was euthanized earlier today,” a park spokesman told reporters from a local ABC News affiliate.

This streak comes not long after the Santa Anita Park was temporarily shut down over repeated horse deaths. In March, the park closed following its 21st death since Dec. 26. It reopened a while later, but only a few weeks passed before another incident.

The park was put under review by the California Horse Racing Board and the state Legislature, but the two bodies allowed racing to continue this week in spite of Kochees’ death. Meanwhile, animal rights activists called for the park’s closure and a full re-evaluation by any governing body that would listen.

The president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — PETA — released a statement as well, urging the local authorities to keep the track closed as long as needed to sort the issues out.

“Santa Anita and all California tracks must suspend racing until the ongoing investigation by the district attorney is complete and the new rules have been strengthened,” the statement read.

Locals and people from across the nation have flooded every public forum available to weigh in on the issue. Twitter filled with calls to action from animal rights advocates, as well as counter-arguments from racing lovers. The L.A. Times ran several letters to the editor on the issue, ranging from long arguments to short, declarative statements.

Kochees becomes the 26th horse to die at Santa Anita this meeting. Surgeons tried to save the horse on Sunday but he had lost blood flow to the leg. https://t.co/dBn5MEc4lY — John Cherwa (@jcherwa) May 26, 2019



“Santa Anita Park is an equine slaughterhouse by another name. Shut it down now,” read a letter from subscriber Susan Hanger.

So far, the Santa Anita Park remains open.