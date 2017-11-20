Herschel Walker Lashes out at Roger Goodall About NFL Protests

Many have taken to sharing their personal feelings on the kneeling protest that some NFL players have opted to participate in during the national anthem, and now former Dallas Cowboys star Herschel Walker has shared his.

Walker is not a fan of the protests, and he points his finger at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for not doing something to stop them, according to the Daily Mail.

“I absolutely think the protests are so upsetting, and I blame the commissioner,” the former Heisman Trophy winner told reporters. “I know people are going to be angry when I say it, but he should have stopped the protests at the very beginning.”

While he was critical of the protest itself, he did express understanding of its foundation, which started with former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Guys, let me tell you this. Our flag is very special, and black lives matter, but what we should do is go to Washington after the season and protest there instead,” the 55-year-old added. “We have young men and women fighting for the flag. And we have to respect the White House.”

Interestingly, Walker once played on the New Jersey Generals, which was a football team once owend by Donald Trump. The Generals were a part of the United States Football League, which ultimately folded and went out of business back in the 1980s.

As previously mentioned, Walker went on to play for the Cowboys, as well as the the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants before retiring in 1997.