Here’s What Meghan Markle Eats Every Day to Get Her Incredible Figure

Meghan Markle, who stars as Rachel in USA’s legal drama Suits, has been in headlines this week for possibly, maybe, is-she-or-isn’t-she dating Prince Harry. Whether she is or whether she isn’t — we were curious about the 35-year-old, who looks more like 25.

The actress is also terrifically eloquent and well spoken on her blog The Tig (named after her favorite red wine, Tiganello), where she explores healthy living in a fun, fashionable way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The self-proclaimed foodie is no stranger to a healthy diet — in fact, she eats super clean whenever her weakness for French fries lets her. Check out what a typical day of eating looks like for Markle:

Wake up: Hot water with lemon (Jennifer Aniston agrees!)

Breakfast: Steel-cut oats with bananas and a drizzle of agave syrup

Lunch: A salad with some kind of protein

Snack: Apples with almond butter and sea salt

Late-afternoon pick-me-up: Green juice

Dinner: Pasta with zucchini, lots of Parmesan and a glass of wine

Markle’s secret to a delicious pasta recipe includes a pure genius and mouthwatering pasta sauce hack. A friend convinced her to slow cook zucchini for four to five hours, where it breaks down to a “filthy, sexy” mush to toss with your pasta.

“The sauce gets so creamy you’d swear there’s tons of butter and oil in it, but it’s just zucchini, water and a little bouillon,” Markle said.

And that green juice from above? Markle says that while it’s worth the energy and nutrients, she sees it as a necessary evil.

“Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me,” she explains, drinking it more as a way to boost her energy, like we would a late-afternoon cup of coffee.

(Photo: Jill Greenberg/USA Network)

But Markle didn’t get a body like hers just by eating healthy. She says she enjoys running, not just as a way to stay fit and in shape, but to clear her head. And while she also does workouts like hot yoga and Pilates, her favorite workout is a six-mile jog.

According to Markle, motivating yourself is half the battle when it comes to working out. She prides herself on not relying on a personal trainer or chef (the California girl loves to cook) to maintain her healthy lifestyle.

Markle shared her favorite smoothie recipe with The Chalkboard:

Meghan Markle’s Go-To Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 packet of shake powder (your choice)

1/2 cup blueberries

1 teaspoon cinnamon

chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk

1/2 cup coconut water

Instructions: Blend and enjoy!

>> Recipe: Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie