Harvey Weinstein Couldn’t Fit Into Regular-Sized Handcuffs During Arrest

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to New York Police Friday morning and was arrested on charges that he raped one woman and forced another perform oral sex on him, and the police had to make special accommodations during his surrender.

The disgraced Hollywood producer wore a special chain of three sets of handcuffs to accommodate his wide waistline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Page Six, Weinstein complained that even the special cuffs were too tight after being placed in a holding cell in Manhattan court in the morning.

“I don’t feel good,” the fallen movie mogul said from his holding cell, according to sources.

He reportedly commented on the tightness of his specially extended handcuffs, which clasped his hands behind his back, the source said.

Weinstein looked “scared and frail” in the holding cell, where he sat on the floor, a source said.

He was fingerprinted at the precinct with a digital machine and offered nervous smiles to police chatting around him, sources said.

Prosecutors in Manhattan will charge the disgraced producer with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case, a source familiar with the investigation told the news outlet. He is expected to appear in court later Friday.

His bond is expected to be set at $2 million, according to a law enforcement source.

While Weinstein is the subject of an active investigation in New York, he’s also under investigation for alleged sex crime in Los Angeles and London. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that one angle federal investigators are looking at is if Weinstein lured women to leave one state to go to another in the process of committing a sex crime. If they find evidence of that Weinstein could face federal charges.

The New York Daily News reports that the charges Weinstein was hit with Friday are in connection with the allegations from Lucia Evans, who told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. The statute of limitations does not apply in the case.

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s victims and most outspoken actresses against him, wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein‘s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law,” McGowan wrote. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”