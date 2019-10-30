Halloween’s Wet and Snowy Forecast on East Coast Has Social Media Crying ‘Trick’

If you’re like most of America, your Halloween forecast is looking a bit less than ideal. A large storm system will bring an onslaught of rain, slow and cold for trick-or-treaters on Thursday, national forecasters say. The soggy weather will affect much of the eastern United States, with showers and thunderstorms forecast from eastern Texas to the Southeast, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, according to Weather.com.

While the dreadful weather may seem fitting for a spooky holiday, not many trick-or-treaters are excited to don ponchos and umbrellas along with their Halloween costumes. Those likely to see bad weather Thursday evening range from Alabama and the western part of the Florida Panhandle to Ohio, western and corn Pennsylvania, New York state, southeastern Michigan and New England, AccuWeather predicts.

Meanwhile, Halloween might feel more like Christmas in the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes region (like Des Moines, Iowa; Madison, Wisconsin; and portions of Chicago and Milwaukee), who are expected to see at least some snow. Three to six inches of snow is likely here, with locally higher amounts and slushy roads and sidewalks.

What’s more is that wind chills dipping into the teens and 20s in many areas of the northern Rockies and northern and central Plains will make for a Halloween to remember.

Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to complain about the crummy conditions.

The only proper response to this is definitely… BOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Harold Dippman (@LifeOfRold) October 30, 2019

🤬😣 — Diana’s 2 Sense (@DianaHollins) October 30, 2019

The severe weather set-up for #Halloween isn’t getting any better. With the timing being right when kids are Trick or Treating I’d seriously consider moving it to Friday evening. Kids in costumes walking blocks from their homes under trees with severe storms is not a good idea. pic.twitter.com/TPP1Zahe4m — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 30, 2019

But if you live in portions of the Southeast, mid-Atlantic or Southwest, you might be in luck, as some of the best weather will be there. “Mainly rain-free and mild conditions are anticipated from the Florida Peninsula to southeastern Virginia, southeastern Maryland and southern Delaware during Thursday evening,” said Brett Anderson, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

Meanwhile, in California the threat for wildfires remains high, although the fiercest winds should be dying down by later Thursday. Conditions in some areas may not be safe or appropriate because of the recent fire activity or the threat of existing fires advancing into some neighborhoods.

Weather over much of the northwestern U.S. will be fine for trick-or-treating, although a bit chillier than many Halloweens past.

