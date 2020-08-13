Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She Is Being Treated Badly by Inmates Because of Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Lawyers representing Ghislaine Maxwell have sent a letter of a federal judge protesting the conditions she's being kept in. With a trial date set for July 2021, she's been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, New York.

However, Maxwell's lawyers are claiming that she's been kept in purposefully bad conditions, according to Forbes. which they say "is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein" and "as a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees." They also describe her being held "under uniquely onerous conditions" including isolation, suicide watch and the "special clothing" as a result, as well as being woken up multiple times every night.

This is in addition to the round-the-clock surveillance by video cameras. The lawyers also claim her cell is searched multiple times per day and that "she has been forced to undergo numerous body scans." Spokesperson Scott Taylor had emailed a statement to the outlet in response to Maxwell's letter. "For privacy, safety and security reasons, the Bureau of Prisons does not release information on an individual inmate's conditions of confinement."

Maxwell is awaiting trial on six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury, which stem from her past relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Journalist Christopher Mason said Maxwell saw a young Paris Hilton during a party and instantly thought the future reality TV star was "perfect for Jeffrey." Although Mason didn't' mention exactly when this alleged incident took place, the Daily Mail has speculated it might have been in 2000, when Hilton had just signed with future President Donald Trump's T Management modeling agency.

Mason opened up about the alleged incident in the Lifetime documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, though he did not witness the incident first hand. "A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said: 'Oh my god, who is that?' and was looking at this pretty, younger teenage girl." Maxwell then asked his friend to introduce them because she would be "perfect for Jeffrey."

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein also includes an interview with Dr. Barbara Ziv, a psychiatrist and expert in sexual assault. She believes Maxwell and Epstein had a "mutually parasitic relationship" and that "Jeffrey Epstein wasn't capable of having any deep feelings for anyone but that doesn't mean he doesn't know a good exchange relationship where he finds one."