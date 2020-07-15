Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein Were Delusional, Psychoanalyst Says

More and more details are starting to come out regarding the case of Ghislaine Maxwell following her recent arrest. In an upcoming investigative special set to air on Friday July 17 on FOX Nation, Nancy Grace will dig into the evolving case of Maxwell that so many are curious about. The crime analyst will interview both the attorney representing two of Epstein's victims, Daniel Kaiser, and psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall, and according to Marshall, Maxwell is "delusional."

"Ghislaine Maxwell definitely rationalized what she was doing and that she and Jeffrey Epstein rationalized together, and they created a very powerful bond that rose to the level of delusion," Marshall said. "And I'm not talking about psychosis; I'm not talking about not knowing right from wrong. I'm talking about a self-delusion where you tell yourself that everything that you're doing is right."

"I mean think about it. She related to these young women fraudulently. She had all the features of a sociopath: Impulsivity; Recklessness; Failure to plan ahead," she continued. "Now you might say she's calculating, but remember, when she was driving with these young women in a limo, she would ask the limo driver to pull over. She would jump out, she would run into a school yard or a park and give her numbers to young people, 14-year-olds, 13-year-olds. So there's a type of impulsivity and recklessness there. I do not believe she had a fixed sexual interest in young women. I believe that Jeffrey did and that she related to him. She wanted power in his kingdom."

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 by the FBI in Bradford, New Hampshire and is currently in federal custody after being charged in connection to Epstein's alleged crimes. On the day of her arrest, she was charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors and perjury. While she may be in custody now, according to Marshall, Maxwell maybe thought this day would never come since she knew so many people of elite status, however, the psychoanalyst said they want nothing to do with her anymore.

"So Ghislaine Maxwell knew so many rich and famous people, I think she thought there would always be one more person to let her off the hook," Marshall explained. "But there's nobody backing her up right now. She's like Heidi Fleiss with a black book. Everybody is just scattering to the winds, because they do not want to be named by Ghislaine Maxwell."