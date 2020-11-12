Geraldo Rivera Lights up Social Media After Urging 'Honored Friend' Donald Trump to Say 'Goodbye With Grace and Dignity'
Geraldo Rivera has social media lit up social media, after urging his "honored friend" Donald Trump to say "goodbye with grace and dignity." In a tweet on Wednesday, Rivera made his plea to Trump by praising the the president's accomplishments. "You fought an incredible battle vs all odds and the curse of insidious disease," he wrote.
"You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity. You came so close," Rivera added. "Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity." The post has had a lot of people talking, with many criticising Rivera for being an ally to Trump for many years only to now urge him to accept the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, which president-elect Joe Biden won. Others seems to agree with Rivera's position, but don't feel confident his words will fall upon listening ears. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.
He's not capable of it. You clearly don't know your friend well enough.— Jimenez Cricket (@GTAdross) November 12, 2020
"Geraldo STOP!! He should never back down to this disgraceful corruption!!"
Interesting thing is not a single case of fraud has been proven.
The lawyers had to admit in court they have no fraud and any irregularities would not change the outcome.
The paid postal worker has recanted.— R. M. R-Hardweare (@RMR01) November 12, 2020
@GeraldoRivera do you see what you’ve done by humoring Trump all this time, all these years? His supporters are talking about WAR. On fellow Americans. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle.— GeeZeeCakes 🇵🇷 (@g_zcakes) November 12, 2020
"There is no corruption which is why he’s lost 16 lawsuits in court and won zero. Time to be a true American."
He is 0-16 in court and just had his law firm quit on him.
Social media posts and articles from the Gateway Pundit apparently don't work well for evidence. https://t.co/LHb7Zi1s9s— Mike C! (@HiIamMikeC) November 12, 2020
This is you just yesterday. What changed? @GeraldoRivera pic.twitter.com/qhJ2o2hp6Y— Stephen Frank (@stephenDfrank) November 12, 2020
"Trump is in danger of damaging his name and reputation for all time. 72% of Americans now say he should concede. (Reuters Ipso Poll 11/11/20)."
Thank you!!!!!
Biden has now reached 77.5 million LEGAL votes - incredible!
Biden leads Trump by 5.2 million LEGAL votes— jose fonseca (@jefonseca04) November 12, 2020
"Listen - we need to ensure this is above board. Mail in votes have a place for people in need not for millions of people do you know there’s an option for fraud there it’s just human nature."
U are aware that these MILLIONS of mail in ballots were due to the pandemic we are all dealing with this year...right? To be honest why would anyone waste their time standing in line when you can just fill it out on your couch and mail it in. Not shady. Not even the slightest bit— Editorial Slang (@trifectapapi) November 12, 2020
Its over. Please just start accepting the loss and working toward 2024, you guys are doing serious damage to our country right now.— Zack Four Seasons Total Lanscaping (@kodkod87) November 12, 2020
"Biden leading by margins that dont get undone in recounts. Biden's lead over Trump nationally is now @ 5 million+. [And] Biden leads Trump by more than Trump won MI, PA, and well ahead of Hillary's popular vote win (2.9m) in 2016. Will Trump listen [and] think of America above his ego?"
Go off 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FMxYmG76nW— Isaac ⊗ (@ibot2000) November 12, 2020
A true friend would be truthful and not allow them to keep humiliating himself like that!! Someone needs to say something to stop this nightmare he’s going through. Help him wake up!!— Triple (@TTLauzon) November 12, 2020
"When has he done anything with grace and dignity? Never. He’ll be dragged out of there and it will not look good for him. He will go down In history as the absolute worst President ever."
YOU’RE GERALDO NOW pic.twitter.com/u7FUwSpv5g— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 12, 2020
God is in control, and saw to it that Biden is President.— Jean #BIPOCLivesMatter Knowles (@jean_knowles) November 12, 2020
"Good message to your friend that I believe is heartfelt, but I doubt it will have an effect. Win dignity, lose with grace."
“greatest president there ever was”
This is why I can’t take you people seriously. You lose me when you start talking about Trump like he’s a god or something.
Reminds me of how people worshipped Stalin in the USSR. pic.twitter.com/6k7ML3j6Qw— Dima (@dima7b) November 12, 2020