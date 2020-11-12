Geraldo Rivera Lights up Social Media After Urging 'Honored Friend' Donald Trump to Say 'Goodbye With Grace and Dignity'

By Stephen Andrew

Geraldo Rivera has social media lit up social media, after urging his "honored friend" Donald Trump to say "goodbye with grace and dignity." In a tweet on Wednesday, Rivera made his plea to Trump by praising the the president's accomplishments. "You fought an incredible battle vs all odds and the curse of insidious disease," he wrote.

"You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity. You came so close," Rivera added. "Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity." The post has had a lot of people talking, with many criticising Rivera for being an ally to Trump for many years only to now urge him to accept the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, which president-elect Joe Biden won. Others seems to agree with Rivera's position, but don't feel confident his words will fall upon listening ears. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.

"Geraldo STOP!! He should never back down to this disgraceful corruption!!"

"There is no corruption which is why he’s lost 16 lawsuits in court and won zero. Time to be a true American."

"Trump is in danger of damaging his name and reputation for all time. 72% of Americans now say he should concede. (Reuters Ipso Poll 11/11/20)."

"Listen - we need to ensure this is above board. Mail in votes have a place for people in need not for millions of people do you know there’s an option for fraud there it’s just human nature."

"Biden leading by margins that dont get undone in recounts. Biden's lead over Trump nationally is now @ 5 million+. [And] Biden leads Trump by more than Trump won MI, PA, and well ahead of Hillary's popular vote win (2.9m) in 2016. Will Trump listen [and] think of America above his ego?"

"When has he done anything with grace and dignity? Never. He’ll be dragged out of there and it will not look good for him. He will go down In history as the absolute worst President ever."

"Good message to your friend that I believe is heartfelt, but I doubt it will have an effect. Win dignity, lose with grace."

