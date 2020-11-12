Geraldo Rivera Lights up Social Media After Urging 'Honored Friend' Donald Trump to Say 'Goodbye With Grace and Dignity'

Geraldo Rivera has social media lit up social media, after urging his "honored friend" Donald Trump to say "goodbye with grace and dignity." In a tweet on Wednesday, Rivera made his plea to Trump by praising the the president's accomplishments. "You fought an incredible battle vs all odds and the curse of insidious disease," he wrote.

"You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity. You came so close," Rivera added. "Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity." The post has had a lot of people talking, with many criticising Rivera for being an ally to Trump for many years only to now urge him to accept the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election, which president-elect Joe Biden won. Others seems to agree with Rivera's position, but don't feel confident his words will fall upon listening ears. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.