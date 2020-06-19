Georgia Officer Tearing up Over Delayed McMuffin Sparks Ridicule Online
A now-viral video of a Georgia police officer having an emotional reaction to her McDonald's order has caused quite the conversation online. Officer Stacy Talbert, who's worked on the force for 15 years, uploaded the video to Facebook Live while in the McDonald's drive-thru when she was asked to pull forward and wait for her order, an Egg McMuffin.
The video came amid widespread civil rights protests calling for an end to police brutality and a drastic reformation of police departments. As the protests were entering the third week, which had already resulted in numerous documented incidents of excessive force displayed by police on the scene, tensions were raised after the death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, who was shot by an officer in a Wendy's parking lot. Following Talbert's post, which many believed minimized the anxiety that black communities have been feeling for years, she was dubbed "Officer Karen," among other nicknames.
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Talbert said that she found the countless reactions to her clip "funny," she thought that in going viral, the meaning of the fear she felt amid the protests was lost in the shuffle. "It really had nothing to do with McDonald's and the food. That was just what triggered it," she explained. "This feeling that we have in law enforcement constantly. You're always looking, we're arching our necks to make sure everything is safe, not just for you, but for everyone else." With that in mind, here's a snippet of some of the more scathing comments made in response to Tablert's three-minute clip.
me when my egg mcmuffin takes longer than 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/4f2fIdMILP— gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) June 17, 2020
This piece is titled ‘Egg McMuffin’ pic.twitter.com/FibG1QQa6N— Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) June 17, 2020
when ur a cop and don't get ur mcmuffin >:( pic.twitter.com/DUfJLf1SMR— Danny Devito Facts™ (@FactsDevito) June 17, 2020
KAREN PROBLEMS:
- Egg McMuffin taking too long
- Aunt Jemima was only black friend
- Supreme Court doesn’t like me
- Masks are itchy
REAL PROBLEMS:— God (@thegoodgodabove) June 19, 2020
- Being murdered by the state because of the color of your skin
*10 Years From Now*
Son: Dad, what happened w/ the Police back in 2020?
Me: Well, a lot happened son. But it all came crashing down when one cop lost her shit over a McMuffin
Son: Damn. Shorty fumbled the whole bag over a McMuffin?
Me: The whole bag, son. The whole bag.— Mark J. Burton II (@markjburton2) June 18, 2020
imagine working a crazy morning rush at mcdonald’s and people keep ordering egg mcmuffins so you’re super behind on orders but you finally caught up so then you hand the last egg mcmuffin to a white cop who is crying because she felt oppressed by waiting in the drive thru pic.twitter.com/CA3sgHlbJB— tiffany domingo (@tiffanyydomingo) June 19, 2020
the mcdonald's employee when mcmuffin cop started filming herself crying in the drive thru due to having to wait four minutes for her order pic.twitter.com/Ysgou5L7iT— pepe sylvia plath (@penhoIder) June 19, 2020
the mcmuffin waiting while the cop filmed her breakdown pic.twitter.com/xVdv7SXh91— michael (@chillinlaidback) June 19, 2020
Cops when McDonald’s takes longer than 5 minutes to make a McMuffin: pic.twitter.com/prDvCeWaCo— ry (@simply_ryyy) June 18, 2020
Two weeks ago cops thought they were invincible in these streets. Today, one cop cried in a McDonald’s drive thru over an egg McMuffin and another is snitching on his partner for the murder of Rayshard Brooks.
God is good.— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 17, 2020
When your egg mcmuffin is a minute late pic.twitter.com/dFuWjN71wo— yeah i’m still emo, so what? (@ThyArtIsMemes) June 18, 2020
The McDonald’s employee who took 2 extra minutes to make a McMuffin. pic.twitter.com/sFxOCPAKaY— Keola (@MrKeola) June 18, 2020