George W. Bush Sweetly Slips Piece of Candy to Michelle Obama at Senator John McCain’s Funeral

Former President George W. Bush was there for former First Lady Michelle Obama during late Sen. John McCain‘s funeral in Washington after he was captured handing a piece of candy to her during the ceremony.

In the hilariously sweet video, Bush is seen taking the treat from his wife, Laura Bush, while listening to former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman speak before stealthily passing it on to Obama.

WATCH: Bipartisanship: Laura Bush, via President Bush, hands a piece of candy to Michelle Obama during the memorial service for John McCain. pic.twitter.com/PhKPYCOiUz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 1, 2018

“Thank you,” the Former First Lady could be seen saying in the video, Us Weekly reports.

The small gesture of kindness from the pair brought much reaction from Twitter users, including from actress Holly Robinson Peete.

“My favorite part was when George Bush kept his eyes forward trying to be sneaky but then snuck a quick look down to see that she got it,” she tweeted. “I love this moment so much. Their candy exchange is neither mean, petty, dishonest, or vile.”

Another person wrote “Nobody will ever love me as much as George Bush loves Michelle Obama.”

“Make America Sweet Again,” another one said.

Added another, “Whoever thought that George Bush would seem like your favorite uncle?”

Bush delivered a eulogy during the funeral service, where he praised the late Navy veteran.

“He respected the dignity inherent in every life,” he said. “A dignity that does not stop at borders and cannot be erased by dictators. Perhaps above all, John detested the abuse of power. He could not abide bigots and swaggering despots.”

Michelle’s husband and former President Barack Obama also gave a speech at the service.

“We didn’t advertise it, but every so often over the course of my presidency, John would come over to the White House, and we’d just sit and talk in the Oval Office just the two of us. We’d talk about policy and we’d talk about family and we’d talk about the state of our politics,” he explained. “And our disagreements didn’t go away during these private conversations. Those were real and they were often deep, but we enjoyed the time we shared away from the bright lights. And we laughed with each other and we learned from each other, and we never doubted the other man’s sincerity or the other man’s patriotism. Or that when all was said and done, we were on the same team.”

Sen. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain also gave a speech during the funeral, throwing a dig at President Donald Trump.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she said.

McCain passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25 after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. He was 81 years old.