Gabbie Hanna's Tone Indicator Tweets Ripped for Being Ableist

Social media star Gabbie Hanna is under fire for several comments this week, many of them described as ableist — discriminatory against disabled people. In a prolonged thread on Saturday, one Twitter user gathered screenshots of Hanna's tweets that included ableist slurs and insensitive commentary. Before long, others were weighing in on the issue.

Hanna rose to prominence on Vine and has since branched out into YouTube content, original music, acting, podcasts and writing. She often addresses issues like cyber-bullying and touches on social justice commentary, but Saturday's thread argued that she has many transgressions of her own to answer for. Some of those are relatively recent, including the one that set this discussion off. It came when Hanna weighed in on the question of "tone indicators."

Tone indicators are a relatively recent social media phenomenon where users state the intended tone of their posts at the very end, typically in forms like "//srs" meaning "serious," or "//j" meaning "joking." It is intended to help readers who are neurodivergent — meaning, they are on the Autism spectrum or have some other neurodivergence that makes it more difficult to discern tone from context.

Critics were incensed when Hanna tweeted: "I think y'all doin way too f—in much" about tone indicators," though they may have been missing the context there. Hanna later explained herself on Twitter, saying that she thought her fans were making up "tone indicators" on the spot for her sake, believing she needed them because she is "sensitive." She also said that the tweets made reference to a deeper conversation from a livestream on her Patreon page.

Still, critics thought that Hanna had been dismissive of their concerns, and had other callous moments to answer for. She had recently "liked" one tweet using the ableist slur "retarded," and some other content creators have criticized her as well. Some of her older tweets had jokes about pedophilia and potentially racist language, and one other YouTuber accused her of being a "rape apologist."

All of this added up to a confusing weekend for Hanna's fans and a learning experience for many of them. Scroll down for a blow-by-blow of the conflict as it played out on Twitter.