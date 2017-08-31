Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rematch Odds Revealed

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s victory over Conor McGregor is less than 24 hours in the past, but fans are already wanting more.

The referee called the fight after Mayweather landed a series of massive blows in the 10th round, which left the UFC fighter groggy and on the ropes. McGregor has said that he wanted to go the full distance with the boxing great, or at least until one was knocked out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That TKO ruling has left many wondering if there could be a future rematch between the two, and the odds-makers are already on the case.

BetsOnline already has their odds on a rematch in place. The general odds of a 2018 rematch happening are currently +300 (bet $100, win $300) for yes and -600 (bet $600, win $100) for no.

You can also buy into on a different bet, which weighs the odds of a boxing rematch (+450), MMA rematch (+2500) or none at all (-600).

If they do step back in the ring, each fighter’s odds of winning have also shifted.

Mayweather went into this fight as the -460 favorite. If he agrees to fight again, his odds are at -2000. McGregor’s odds worsen from +360 in this original fight to +1200 in the rematch.

Mayweather has stated that Saturday night’s fight would be his last, but that could always change. McGregor is expected to return to UFC, but has said he is open to boxing again.