Florida Woman Arrested for Threatening to ‘Blow Everyone up’ at School

A Florida woman was arrested on Friday for posting threats of violence against the local elementary school on Facebook.

Christina Marie Maddox allegedly wrote on the social media site that she was “going to blow everyone up” during a teacher planning day, according to a report by Fox News. The 33-year-old is from Yulee, Florida, at the opposite end of the state from Parkland, where 17 people were killed last month in one of the worst school shootings in American history.

“They have teaching planning day tomorrow and I’ll def be there going to blow everyone up,” read her post, according to police from the Nassau Count Sheriff’s Office.

Maddox now faces a felony charge of written threats to kill according to her arrest affidavit, which was acquired by First Coast News. She told the investigator assigned to her case that her post was being taken out of context. She claims that she meant to confront the school’s staff about her children.

A Facebook profile for a Christina Marie Maddox in Yulee, Florida has made several recent posts expressing dissatisfaction with the Yulee Elementary School administrators. People in the comment section have discussed the case against Maddox, though the post cited by police is not there. It may have been deleted, or users may have identified the wrong “Christina Marie Maddox” from the news stories.

“How many parents of children at yulee primary and yulee elementary school children are saying their children are being bullied,” wrote Maddox. “And u have spoke to school official and nothing’s being doing … Pls pm me.”