Watch Florida School Shooting Survivors March on State Capitol for Tougher Gun Laws

Survivors of the Florida school shooting are marching on the state capitol in a protest for tougher gun laws.

One week after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire, killing 17 students and teachers, the survivors of the shooting are protesting in an effort to persuade lawmakers to enforce stricter gun laws.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder, one for each of the people he confessed to killing.

Many survivors of the shooting have taken to speaking out about their experience and are using their new platform to call for a revaluation of gun control laws.

Following the tragedy, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for a review of mental health reforms.

“Next week in Tallahassee, I’m going sit down with state leaders, we’re going have a real conversation about two things: How do we make sure when a parent is ready to send their child to school, in Florida, that parent knows that child is going to be safe?” Scott said during a joint news conference.

“Number two: How do we make sure that this individual with mental illness does not touch a gun? We need to have a real conversation so we have public safety for our schools in this state,” Scott continued.

“They’re committed to provide the resources and have a real conversation about how do we make sure we have public safety. I want to make sure that my children, my grandchildren, yours, everybody in this state, can wake up and be safe. I’m going to stay here and do everything I can,” Scott added.

Scott isn’t the only governor who has been affected by the violent shooting. In the days after the tragic Parkland shooting, Ohio’s governor softened his Second Amendment stance on his campaign website.

CNN reports that the page was previously titled, “Defending the Second Amendment,” and featured photos of Ohio Gov. John Kasich in an ammunition store.

Sometime in the days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, the page title was changed to “COMMON SENSE ON THE SECOND AMENDMENT,” and much of the verbiage was altered as well.

“John Kasich supports the Second Amendment and has signed multiple bills to protect gun rights. As a pragmatic conservative, Governor Kasich also recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation’s problems,” the page description now reads. “In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings – many with the use of semi-automatic weapons. Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action.”

“John Kasich has spoken out on the need for reasonable reforms to prevent future massacres – including the potential of expanding background checks on gun sales and limiting the ability to sell weapons that have often been used in mass killings,” the description continues. “As Governor, he recently challenged a bipartisan working group of gun owners and gun control advocates to find common ground that will protect the 2nd Amendment and save lives.”

“The 2nd Amendment is one of the most divisive issues in our country. Leadership requires the willingness to tackle these issues and to find solutions. Our country and our children deserve that leadership,” the policy stance concludes.