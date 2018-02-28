Parkland Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez Passes NRA in Twitter Followers

Emma Gonzalez, one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting, has officially passed the NRA in Twitter followers.

Gonzalez created her account, @Emma4Change, on Feb. 18, and has already amassed over a million followers.

According to CNN, the NRA created their account in 2009 and currently have close to 600,000 followers on the social media site.

Gonzalez has also passed NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who currently has nearly 790,000 followers.

A gentle reminder that all we are aiming for here is stricter gun laws that make it harder for people to get guns (because it shouldn’t be easier than getting a drivers license) and the removal of Military Grade Weapons from Civilian Society. #BanAssaultRifles #GunContolNow — Emma González (@Emma4Change) February 25, 2018

The NRA is having a tough time on Twitter lately, as they used a GIF from Parks and Recreation on the social site and the team from the show ripped them for it.

On Fed. 21, Loesch sat in on a town hall meeting with survivors of the Florida school shooting alongside Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Bill Nelson, and Rep. Ted Deutch.

Following the town hall, the NRA tweeted out, “[Dana Loesch,] thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million [NRA] members,” and included a GIF of Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope saying “thank you.”

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur saw the tweet and fired off, “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?” https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Schur later followed up with a message from Poehler, saying, “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?’ “

Ron Swanson himself, Nick Offerman, also took issue with the tweet and let the NRA know by writing, “[NRA and Dana Loesch,] our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat s—.”

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Adam Scott, who played Knope’s love interest, Ben, also weighed in with a request.