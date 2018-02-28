Trending

Parkland Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez Passes NRA in Twitter Followers

Emma Gonzalez, one of the survivors of the Florida school shooting, has officially passed the NRA in Twitter followers.

Gonzalez created her account, @Emma4Change, on Feb. 18, and has already amassed over a million followers.

According to CNN, the NRA created their account in 2009 and currently have close to 600,000 followers on the social media site.

Gonzalez has also passed NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who currently has nearly 790,000 followers.

The NRA is having a tough time on Twitter lately, as they used a GIF from Parks and Recreation on the social site and the team from the show ripped them for it.

On Fed. 21, Loesch sat in on a town hall meeting with survivors of the Florida school shooting alongside Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Bill Nelson, and Rep. Ted Deutch.

Following the town hall, the NRA tweeted out, “[Dana Loesch,] thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million [NRA] members,” and included a GIF of Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope saying “thank you.”

Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur saw the tweet and fired off, “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

Schur later followed up with a message from Poehler, saying, “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?’ “

Ron Swanson himself, Nick Offerman, also took issue with the tweet and let the NRA know by writing, “[NRA and Dana Loesch,] our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat s—.”

Adam Scott, who played Knope’s love interest, Ben, also weighed in with a request.

