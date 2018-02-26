Florida Shooter Nikolas Cruz Reportedly Watched Father Die at 5 Years Old

More disturbing pieces of information have been revealed about Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old Florida man who killed 17 people during the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Cruz watched his adoptive father Roger Cruz die of a heart attack inside his parent’s home when he was just 5 years old.

According to a family friend, Cruz was in the den with his father while his mother, Lynda Cruz was in the kitchen when the heart attack started.

“Nikolas came down the hallway and he went to his room, and he was crying. She said, ‘What’s the matter, did Daddy punish you?’ Just as clear as day, he said, ‘Nope. Daddy’s dead,’” the friend said, recalling the story.

While living with just his mother, the police were called to the Cruz house more than 39 times since just 2010.

“We’ve got records tonight from Brower County Sheriff of all the times the police were called to this family’s home over the past several years and it is extensive,” CNN reporter Drew Griffin reported.

“We have records that show 39 times police were called to this one particular home where the shooter lived with his family since 2010. The calls, as delineated by the records, are for things like ‘mentally ill person,’ ‘domestic disturbance,’ many 9-1-1 hang-up calls, a ‘child-elderly abuse’ call, some for missing person calls. These are year-after-year, weekend after weekend, according to the neighbors, of police interacting with this family, with this shooter’s family.”

Cruz also had a history of abusing Lynda before she died in November after a case of the flu turned in pneumonia.

According to reports from the New York Post, Cruz cruelly referred to her as a “useless b—,” hitting her with a vacuum cleaner hose and throwing chairs, a dog bowl and a drinking glass at her.

On Feb. 14 Cruz entered Stoneman Douglas High School, a school he was expelled from a year prior, and opened fire wielding an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, killing 14 students and three teachers. He later confessed to those crimes.