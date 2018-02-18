Fox News Personality Jeanine Pirro Mistakenly Identifies Florida School Shooter as ‘Nicolas Cage’

Judge Jeanine Pirro made a mistake while discussing the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and called the shooter, “Nicolas Cage”

The Fox News personality made a guest appearance on Hannity Friday to talk about 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, the confessed Florida shooter charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after he opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a clip from the show, a frustrated Pirro discussed how the FBI failed to investigate Cruz after despite receiving warnings about some troubling remarks he made on YouTube.

Jeanine Pirro says the FBI should've gotten to the bottom of "who Nicholas Cage is."

“I don’t care if you’re the FBI… you put on your instincts and your antennas and you say ‘Let me try and find out who Nicolas Cage is!”

The host of Justice with Judge Jeanine then said, “Sean, how many people with the last name Cruz have the first name Nikolas?” Proving that the mistake was no more than a Freudian slip.

Neither Pirro or Cage have commented on the incident but, despite the seriousness of the topic, Twitter wasted no time to poke fun at Pirro.





This is not the first time Pirro has made headlines for making a mistake while on a Hannity appearance.

The former New York District Attorney missed her cue while filling in for Sean Hannity himself in November 2017 when she could be heard cursing at someone off camera as the show returned from break.

Pirro made no mention of the outburst for the rest of the show, in fact it wasn’t clear whether or not she knew that the broadcast had caught her words at the time. Some speculated on whether the substitute host was joking or not. An anonymous source later told the Daily Mail that they were on set and knew for a fact that Pirro was joking.

Earlier that week, Pirro was pulled over in Tioga Country. An officer clocked her driving at 119 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone. Pirro initially said she hadn’t even realized how fast she was going, pointedly mentioning that she was on her way to visit her sick mother.