President Trump Tweets Florida School Shooting Suspect Was ‘Mentally Disturbed’

President Donald Trump has again addressed the Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead Wednesday afternoon, saying “neighbors and classmates knew” the suspected shooter was a “big problem.”

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

It was the third public comment from the president on Wednesday’s shooting by a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. In one Wednesday tweet, Trump offered “prayers and condolences” for victims and their families and said that “no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

In another post, he said he has spoken to Florida Gov. Rick Scott about the shooting.

President Trump is scheduled to issue a proclamation honoring victims of the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m. ET, the Associated Press reports.

British journalist Piers Morgan called out Trump Wednesday following the shooting, asking him “What are you going to do about it?”

“Three of the 10 worst mass shootings in American history have happened in your 1st year, Mr President [Donald Trump],” Morgan tweeted. “What are you going to do about it?”

Morgan also shared a portion of his interview with Trump, in which Morgan pushed the president on the topic of gun violence. In the interview, Morgan brings up Stephen Paddock, the man accused of killing 58 people during a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017.

Morgan mentioned that Paddock allegedly purchased 55 guns legally in the year prior to the shooting.

Trump responded, “Well, we do have gun control laws and this sick person — he was a sicko. I mean that’s the big problem — they’re sick people … If he didn’t have a gun, he would have a bomb, or would have something else.”

Nikolas Cruz, the suspected shooter, was booked into Broward County Jail Thursday morning on charges of premeditated murder. He is being held without bond.

Cruz, who had been expelled last year for fighting and who had a history of menacing social media posts, returned to his former high school with a vengeance, opening fire on students who poured into hallways after he triggered fire alarms near the end of the school day.

He was arrested a short distance from the school near a home, USA TODAY reports. Students reportedly recognized him during the assault.

Cruz was initially able to flee the scene by blending into the stream of terrified students leaving the building.

After his arrest, he was later escorted into a police station wearing a hospital gown.

Sheriffs officials said that Cruz was initially taken to a hospital for labored breathing before being questioned at sheriff’s headquarters.