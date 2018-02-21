Nashville Strip Club Advertises AR-15 Sale on Street Corner

Exotic dancers caught the eyes of many in Nashville, Tennessee after advertising the sale of an AR-15 on a street corner.

The dancers set up a booth outside Nashville’s gentleman’s club Déjà vu, advertising “couch dances” for $15 and an AR-15 for $1,100.

The dancers, however were not actually trying to sell the gun — the same style of gun that was used by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz during the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida, but that they were trying to prove a point.

“We did have cops come out to tell us it was completely legal,” Déjà vu manager Codi Kent told WSMV. “It is kind of scary, especially with so many mass shootings going on that it that easy for anyone to obtain it.”

According to the news report, private gun sales like the one staged by the dancers is allowed. No need to go through a background check, waiting period or having a license is required.

The dancers said they were raising awareness to the fact it is easier to buy an assault rifle than it is to make a living as an exotic dancer.

“You have to get a background check, fingerprinted, and show two passport photos,” said dancer Mary Jane. “I am like, ‘Man, is this what this is supposed to feel like?’ I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong, but they definitely make you feel like that.”

Former Nashville State Rep. Joe Carr, who is running for state senate once again, responded to the women’s demonstration, saying their point falls flat.

“All stunts are meant to generate publicity and I think this is kind of tragic with what happened in Florida in the school down there and what has happened in a number of schools over the past few years, and it should not be minimized by sensational antics by a handful of women in front of a gentleman’s club,” he told WSMV.

The demonstration comes almost a week after Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he killed 17 people. Since then many celebrities and public figures have spoken out against the need for changes to gun laws in the US.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he plans to outlaw bump stock devices, which can turn a semi-automatic firearm into an automatic weapon.

“I signed a memorandum directing the Attorney General to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns,” President Trump told those at the White House Medal of Valor ceremony.

A bump stock device was used in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October 2017, though it was not used in Parkland last Wednesday. However, Cruz, the confessed gunman from last week’s event, did use an AR-15 assault rifle — the same one used by Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas and many other mass shooters in the last several years.