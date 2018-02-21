Broadcast Associate Apologizes, Deletes Tweet of ‘Laughing’ Florida School Shooting Survivors

A CBS broadcast associate recently deleted and apologized for a tweet that showed survivors of the Florida school shooting “laughing.”

Caroline West, who works with CBS This Morning, reportedly shared a photo with the show’s crew and a group of the survivors from the Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In the reported photo, the crew and the students were all said to be smiling and laughing, which some seem to have felt was inappropriate.

West took the photo down and apologized to those who felt offended by it.

I took down an earlier tweet that some felt was in poor taste. I apologize to anyone offended by it. — Caroline West (@LindseyCWest) February 20, 2018

As has been widely reported, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of students and teachers at his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The tragic shooting took place on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and very quickly caught the attention of the entire world. Following the shooting, sales of bulletproof backpacks reportedly rose by 30%.

Bullet Blocker, the company that manufactures the items claims that it sold around 500 bulletproof backpacks the day after the shooting. The backpacks cost between $200 and $500.

According to the Bullet Blocker website, the Massachusetts-based company “started in 2007 by Joe Curran, a real-life father who wanted to do all that he could to protect his two school-aged children after witnessing the horror of the Virginia Tech massacre” in 2007.

Weighing in at only 2 pounds, My Child’s Pack offers NIJ IIIA bulletproof protection that young children can wear comfortably. pic.twitter.com/meTFYqhU4V — BulletBlocker (@bulletblocker) August 14, 2017

“Using the knowledge he gained while training as a Ranger in the United States Army, along with his experience as a Deputy Sherriff and firearms instructor, he invented ‘My Child’s Pack’ which was the first bulletproof backpack designed specifically for students,” the company adds.

Curran told reporters that the majority of the bulletproof backpacks that were sold on Thursday were purchased by Florida residents.

There were many heroes who rushed to protect students during the tragic shooting and just one of those heroes was the schools coach, Aaron Feis, who shielded students from gunfire and ended up losing his life.

One student reportedly told Fox News, “He sprinted with everything he had towards it to make sure everybody was safe, and I heard that he got in front of a couple people and shielded them, and he actually took the bullets for them.”