Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Had Swastikas on Ammunition Magazines

Confessed Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had swastikas on the ammunition magazines he brought into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during his Feb. 14 rampage, CBS News reports, citing a federal law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

An insider also confirmed to the outlet that Cruz had 180 rounds of ammunition left after he sprayed bullets on students and staff at his former high school, killing 17 people.

Sources said that 19-year-old Cruz attempted to create a “sniper’s nest” on the third-floor stairwell of the freshmen building at the Parkland, Florida campus. Investigators believe he attempted to create a vantage point, allowing him to shoot freely at students below, but after firing 16 rounds into the impact glass, the hurricane-proof window would not shatter.

Investigators believe the suspect tried to reload his AR-15, but after changing magazine clips, his gun may have jammed. Cruz then allegedly put down his weapon and left the building, blending in with other students.

Cruz managed to escape the scene by concealing “himself in the crowd and was among those running out of the school.” Investigators combed through security footage at the school in order to identify Cruz, which led to his arrest in a nearby neighborhood in Coral Springs within two hours of the shooting.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to a local hospital for exhibiting labored breathing. Upon being released back into police custody, he was taken to a police station for questioning and has since been held at Broward County Jail on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Following the Valentine’s Day massacre, eerie details of Cruz’s behavior have come to light, including several calls to his home for allegations of abuse and other disturbances.

Cruz is also suspected to have revealed disturbing evidence online of his desires to kill animals and become “a professional school shooter.”

Jordan Jereb, the leader of white nationalist group Republic of Florida, had initially claimed Cruz was a member of his group. He later walked back on the claim and local law enforcement said there was no proof that Cruz and Jereb ever met.

Since the death of his mother in November, Cruz had been living with James and Kimberly Snead at the request of their son, one of his friends. The couple said they knew Cruz possessed the AR-15, but it was kept in a gun safe to which they believed they had the only key.