Florida Man Finds Way to Front of Disney World Lines by Using Stolen Employee iPad

A Florida man allegedly used a stolen iPad meant for Walt Disney World employees to skip long lines at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. According to an incident, authorities were called to the theme park in June about a trespasser, identified as Rennan Carletto, reports WESH. A Disney investigator discovered that Carletto allegedly used an app that allows guests to skip to the front of lines, but the app is only installed on Disney World devices for employees.

An investigation manager at Tickets and Resort Fraud for Disney found unauthorized overrides on reservations through the app, deputies said. The investigator told deputies he believed someone was using a Disney iPad without permission. He also allegedly saw Carletto giving an unauthorized tour in the park, leading his party to the front of a line at one of Hollywood Studios’ rides. The Disney investigator then told other staffers to cancel Carletto’s reservations before he and another guest could get on another ride. The investigator followed Carletto into the parking lot, where he and an off-duty deputy spoke with Carletto.

Carletto claimed he was an employee with a company called “A Class” and admitted to having a Disney device, according to the incident report. He claimed he was given the iPad by a boss named “Tony” and did not know it was stolen. The investigator has dealt with this “Tony” before, but the incident report provided no further detail on this person. It is also not known how the iPad was stolen. In the end, Carletto received a trespassing warning from Disney but did not face criminal charges.

The app at the center of the situation could be the one used by Disney employees to give VIP guests and other qualifying visitors quicker access to rides, the fan site Disney Dining points out. The app also allows employees to sign guests up for the Disability Access Services Program, which lets guests with certain disabilities return to an attraction at a specific time to ride instead of waiting in a long line if they cannot do so. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney stopped its old FastPass reservation program, which will be replaced by Genie+, which will cost guests $15 per day per guest.