Dramatic Dashcam Footage Shows Driver Spinning Out of Control

A clip from dash cam footage that shows a driver pulling a full 180-degree drift not once, but twice, at full speed on the highway, has gone viral.

The stunt looks like something right out of an action movie, except of course for the nondescript Saturn executing the maneuvers. The vehicle begins to merge into the lane on its right without signalling, realizing almost too late that another car is coming up quickly from behind. The driver swerves back so sharply that the car goes into a full-on drift, spinning a full 180 degrees until it’s facing oncoming traffic.

The car travels backwards for a moment, then somehow reverses the whole movement until it’s back in the lane it started in. Traffic barely seems to slow.

The whole thing was recorded on Interstate 95 in South Florida. Commenters have noted that perhaps the most serendipitous part of the whole thing is that the person behind the driver had a dash cam on. After the near-crash, the driver of the Saturn moves over two lanes, presumably getting off for a breather until their heart stops racing.

Nearly two weeks after the video was posted, viewers continue to argue about whether the driver in the Saturn displayed sheer dumb luck or incredible skill as a motorist.

“Drifting,” one viewer pointed out, “he meant to do that.”

“Wow. That was one cool hand he got there, and head,” said another.

“I’m not even sure the driver meant to change lanes,” countered someone else. “I think if it were the intention, the driver would have changed lanes right after passing the semi. I’m more inclined to think there was a distraction and then the driver freaked out which led to spinning out.”

Whatever the case, the video has quickly shot up to nearly half a million views.