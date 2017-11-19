Couple Attacks Restaurant Owner for Serving Cold Fried Chicken

A couple pleaded guilty to beating the owner of a Baxley, Florida restaurant and her daughter over cold chicken and few French fries in their order, according to The Florida-Times Union.

Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha Denise Smith pleaded guilty in court to aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the beating, the District Attorney said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The attack was captured on surveillance that aired on several major networks and news outlets. The video first depicted Latasha beating Jeanette Norris, the owner of Qwik Chick. After Norris’ 15-year-old daughter got out of the car to assist her mother, Nathaniel punched her in the face, knocking her down.

Norris received treatment for a broken nose, and her daughter was treated for a concussion.

Latasha had complained that her chicken was cold and that she wasn’t given enough food, so Norris gave her her money back. That wasn’t enough for the woman, however, who continued to curse Norris and beat on the restaurant’s takeout windows before she attacked Norris.

The attackers were easily recognized on the video and warrants were issued for their arrests. They eventually surrendered to the sheriff and was taken in for booking.

The two will be sentenced at a later date.