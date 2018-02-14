First Dates as Thrilling as Jumping out of a Plane, Scientists Say

Some people get an adrenaline rush from jumping out of planes, others get it from going on a first date.

According to new research conducted by the University of Wolverhampton’s cardiology department, the thrill of going on a first date can induce the same adrenaline rush as jumping out of a plane, the Daily Mail reports.

The study, which involved putting participants through a number of thrill-inducing experiences, such as indoor skydiving, zip line courses, and a first date, all while they wore heart rate monitors, measured pulse fluctuations to see which activities are the most thrilling and nerve-wracking. It found that the average heartrate of a person doing indoor skydiving was 111 beats per minute, while the average heart rate of someone going on a first date was 106 beats per minute.

“It’s no surprise to see heart rates spike before undertaking thrilling experiences and extreme sports, however it is a surprise to see dating, among the top thrills. When approaching a nerve-racking experience, our bodies usually experience a ‘fight or flight’ response, whereby we notice a rapid increase in heart rate due to an adrenaline rush,” Dr. Martin Khechera, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science at the University of Wolverhampton, said.

The study also found, through a supporting survey of 2,000 participants, that more than 54% of people consider going on a first date a thrilling experience, and that one in six people enjoy the thrill. While 45% admitted to stuttering or losing their train of thought due to nerves, 78% of those surveyed said that they found first date nerves endearing in a partner.

“Once the initial thrill has taken place, heart rates start to steady, and this is when we get a chance to enjoy and improve our skydiving and even dating skills. The more we get used to pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone the better we get in handling stressful situations,” Dr. Martin Khechera continued. “It’s valid to conclude that the more we push ourselves out of our comfort zone by skydiving or taking on heights or even the exhilarating rush of a zip line the better we get in dating.”