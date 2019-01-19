Figure Skater John Coughlin’s Sister Speaks out Following His Suicide

U.S. figure skater John Coughlin’s sister is honoring her late brother after his sudden passing.

Angela Laune announced the tragic news of the pairs figure skater’s death by suicide Friday night on social media. He was 33.

“My wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life earlier today,” Coughlin wrote on Facebook. “I have no words. I love you John. Always Always Brother Bear…”

Friends of the family took to the comments section of the post — which has received over 200 reactions so far — to offer their condolences.

“My sincere and deepest condolences. I lost my brother in this tragic way 4 months ago. There is a huge hole in my heart now, that nothing will fill. My heart aches for you. Stay strong and remember the happy times with John,” one Facebook user commented.

“This is heartbreaking. Praying for you and all of your family,” another one wrote.

“Oh no Angela… I’m so sorry to hear that. John was truly an amazing kid and I’m sure he grew into an even more amazing man. I’m praying for you and your entire family. Please let me know if you need anything at all,” A third user commented.

The U.S. Figure Skating Team issued their own statement following news of Coughlin’s passing on Twitter, sending well wishes to his loved ones.

“We are stunned at the news of the death of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin. Our heartfelt and deepest sympathies are with his father Mike, sister Angela and the rest of his family. Out of respect to the family, we will have no further comment until a later time,” the statement read.

As a national pairs champion in 2011 and 2012, the Kansas City native represented the United States at the world championships during those years. One day prior to his death, he had been suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport amid a pending grievance, CNN reports.

Though no details on the grievance were provided, the center is a U.S. Olympic Committee agency in charge of looking into sexual misconduct and other abuse allegations reported to national governing bodies.

Coughlin’s former coach, Delilah Sappenfield, also shared some words in honor of the skater on Facebook.

“Yesterday I received the most numbing, devastating, and heartbreaking call!… My heart aches incredibly to know John took his life yesterday. His family, the skating community, and I lost a very special man who lived his life with integrity and kindness.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).