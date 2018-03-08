FBI Agent Kills Estranged Wife in Apparent Murder-Suicide, Police Say

An FBI agent and his estranged wife are dead in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide.

On March 7, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police department responded to a report of a domestic assault in progress at a Crownsville, Maryland home. The call, placed at around 8 a.m., was from a woman claiming that another woman “was being threatened by her recently estranged husband,” the Capital Gazette reports.

When authorities arrived at the home, they discovered the bodies of David Raynor, 52, and his estranged wife, 54-year-old Donna Fisher. Raynor had sustained multiple stab wounds and a single gunshot wound, believed to be self-inflicted, and Fisher had sustained multiple stab wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We saw all of the hullabaloo this morning and have heard bits and pieces of what’s happening. The first thing I heard was all the sirens coming, then an ambulance and fire truck. Shortly thereafter half the police force showed up. Based on that we stayed inside,” Ken Heist, a neighbor, said.

The couple had reportedly been going through divorce proceedings, with Fisher having filed for divorce in March 2017. The two appeared in an Annapolis courtroom Tuesday morning, and proceedings were originally scheduled to continue through Thursday. At the time of the suspected murder-suicide, Raynor and Fisher were due in court, court records indicating that child support was a main issue in the divorce.

It has since been reported that Raynor had been an FBI Special Agent since 1996, and had been stationed at the Baltimore office since 2003, FBI spokesman Dave Fitz said. He declined to comment on what Raynor’s specific duties were.

Police have not yet provided any information on what may have sparked the apparent domestic dispute.

The Anne Arundel County Police department said Raynor and Fisher have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies to determine their exact causes of death.