Father of Boy Killed By Ex Playboy Model in Murder-Suicide Hotel Jump Breaks Silence

The father of the young boy who was killed when his former Playboy Playmate mother jumped to her death and took him with her has broken his silence on the tragic situation.

Charles Nicolai is a New York-based chiropractor who was married to Stephanie Adams (also identified as Stephanie Nicolai), the model who took her own life and the life of their son. The couple was estranged, according to PEOPLE.

William Beslow, a lawyer for Charles, provided the outlet with a statement, saying, “Charles is Distraught over the loss of his beloved son Vincent, who was the center of his life and for Stephanie whom he cared for deeply.”

“We request privacy during this difficult time for Charles and his family as they mourn and remember the memories of Vincent and Stephanie.”

On May 18, a 47-year-old woman leaped from the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in Manhattan with the child at around 8:15 a.m. ET. The woman was reported to have been Adams, which was later confirmed.

I’m no #angel…but I do have #archangel qualities, which is why I am the perfect “model” for creating #art with archangels. So here I am… pic.twitter.com/Ub6wcNa0lK — Stephanie Adams (@stephanieadams) June 29, 2017

New York City Police Lt. John Grimpel confirmed the deaths, and explained that the bodies of the two were discovered on the “second-floor landing of the hotel’s courtyard.”

Stephanie was a Playboy centerfold in November 1992, according to the outlet, but identified herself as an “Author, Media Personality & Entrepreneur” on her official Twitter account.

Reportedly, Adams pushed her son off the building first and then jumped herself.

She was said to be engaged in a very heated custody battle with Nicolai, and was told that she cold not take her son to live with her new boyfriend in Europe without the courts permission.

“She was a very genuine person. A lovely person and very polite. She was very considerate and sweet,” Raoul Felder, Adams’ longtime friend and former attorney, said of her. “I never saw her unhappy. Something must’ve happened in her life, and went haywire.”

While there has been no indication of it taking place in her marriage to Nicolai, Adams’ final tweet, posted on March 20, alluded to “domestic abuse.”

The only person who should ever be ashamed in a domestic abuse incident is the abuser. Stand tall and stay strong. Find the right support and always maintain your safety. Get the help you and your child need now to no longer be a victim. https://t.co/nhhNDLnv3T #NoExcuseForAbuse — Stephanie Adams (@stephanieadams) March 21, 2018

“The only person who should ever be ashamed in a domestic abuse incident is the abuser. Stand tall and stay strong. Find the right support and always maintain your safety. Get the help you and your child need now to no longer be a victim,” the tweet read.

A few Twitter users who may have been personally connected to Adams commented on the tweet, with one suggesting that a “divorce custody battle” is what “led to this event.” That appears to have been accurate.

In another March post on Twitter, Adams wrote, “Loving yourself, your loved ones, and finding your #soulmate can indeed happen at the very same time. And when it does…it is truly #beautiful.”