Facebook Down: Users Report Issues With Comments and Posts

Facebook is reportedly down, with users of the social media site alleging issues with comments and posts. According to Down Detector, recently there was a massive spike in the number of reported problems with Facebook. At this time, it is unclear if the company is aware of the reported issues.

"The feed loads a few items on the website. If I try to scroll further, it gets stuck loading or gives me a 'something went wrong' error. This happens in multiple browsers and internet speed measurements are good," one user reported. "Posts keep disappearing at random, pages are up and down. Also, fwiw, META sucks. I've quit using my author page completely, probably going to delete it if FB doesn't revert it to something more sane, and haven't heard any user with anything at all positive to say. It's a slow, useless, mess," someone else added.

Facebook is down…..alert the masses #Facebook — Jordan Dressman (@JDressmanWX) December 5, 2022

Notably, over on Twitter, many Facebook users have been reaching out to see if others have had issues. "Is [Facebook] down for ya all? I was about to share my fresh YT video and then FB failed to fetch a thumbnail. And then FB page's content stopped loading entirely," one person tweeted. "Facebook is down. [Elon Musk] what have you done," someone else joked.

This story is developing...