Is Facebook Down? Social Media Experiences Sitewide and App Outages
Social media users attempting to log onto Facebook Thursday morning were inundated by a number of issues as the platform seemingly went down. According to Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, the platform began experiencing issues just before 10 a.m. ET, with reports quickly surpassing 1,500 as the site and app experienced a widespread outage.
Centered mainly along the eastern half of the United States and parts of Europe, 42 percent of the reported issues had to do with the newsfeed, while another 29 percent of people said they had trouble logging in. The remaining 28 percent of reports related to photos, while some were stating how they were having difficulty uploading to their Story and uploading any form of media. Several others reported that they were unable to post or comment, though they were still able to scroll their feed.
At publishing time, the number of users experiencing issues only seems to be climbing. Facebook has not yet addressed the problem, which is affecting both regular users as well as admins on business pages. Across social media, users are detailing their issues and expressing their upset over the outage. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say.
Anyone having an issue uploading to #facebook? #facebookdown? pic.twitter.com/zAhTF960vi— Chris Wolstenholme 👨🏻💻 (@crest_chris) June 4, 2020
okay facebook is down na naman ata kasi i can't share my igstory on fb and now i try to upload it directly sa fb pero kanina pa siya nagl-load pic.twitter.com/2DFgdoxEFa— 𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂, 𝒑𝒔𝒅. (@dannughs) June 4, 2020
Facebook is not working correctly. I can’t post social media for my clients right now. I posted on Instagram but it won’t send posts over from Insta either. I tried from pages manager app and the regular app. Anyone else? #FacebookDown— Smoky Magic Media (@SmokyMagicMedia) June 4, 2020
#FacebookDown & #creatorstudio w/issues??? again???— Ricardo Barrera G. (@elfamosocallin) June 4, 2020
Facebook is down/glitching. I can’t comment on anything and I’ve seen other people talking about it too.— political actavis (@gringothemc) June 4, 2020
Apparently, Facebook servers are having a glitch. Including Instagram. #facebookdown #instagram #Facebook— Deon Cardoza (@cardoza_deon) June 4, 2020
Unable to post and comment photos/videos on Facebook. Anybody else experiencing the same? #facebookdown— NΛZRE IMΛM (@nazreimam_01) June 4, 2020
@Facebook please explain the "technical" issues you're having with allowing people to comment.— Carole Rosenblat (@DropMeAnywhere) June 4, 2020
God dammit, Facebook is down. ☹️🔥👹 #facebookdown— i am satan (@arctic_flower) June 3, 2020
@Facebook #Facebook #Facebookdown Everyone is having problems posting What is going on ?— Laura Devarie (@edan1429) June 4, 2020
Anyone having issues uploading to Facebook?? #facebookdown— #Justice For Ahmaud & George Floyd (@Robhimsisss) June 4, 2020
Good morning, appears I'm not able to upload any photos to @Facebook at the moment. #sf #facebookdown— Brian Johnson (@alienvenom) June 4, 2020
Looks like facebook mobile app is down #facebookdown— Philip Wattis (@flincauk) June 4, 2020
I think Facebook is down? #facebookdown— Kim (@_Kimbolina_) June 4, 2020