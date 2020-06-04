Is Facebook Down? Social Media Experiences Sitewide and App Outages

Social media users attempting to log onto Facebook Thursday morning were inundated by a number of issues as the platform seemingly went down. According to Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, the platform began experiencing issues just before 10 a.m. ET, with reports quickly surpassing 1,500 as the site and app experienced a widespread outage.

Centered mainly along the eastern half of the United States and parts of Europe, 42 percent of the reported issues had to do with the newsfeed, while another 29 percent of people said they had trouble logging in. The remaining 28 percent of reports related to photos, while some were stating how they were having difficulty uploading to their Story and uploading any form of media. Several others reported that they were unable to post or comment, though they were still able to scroll their feed.

At publishing time, the number of users experiencing issues only seems to be climbing. Facebook has not yet addressed the problem, which is affecting both regular users as well as admins on business pages. Across social media, users are detailing their issues and expressing their upset over the outage. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say.