Fabuloso Recall: Full Details on the Concerning Findings

The Colgate-Palmolive Company has recalled nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso in a sweeping multi-country recall. The recall, including 4.9 million bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner in the United States and about 56,000 in Canada, was issued on Feb. 8 over a risk of bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes several types of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, including those sold in lavender, refreshing lemon, passion of fruits, spring, and ocean scents. The products were sold in various sizes These cleaners were produced from Dec. 14 to Jan. 23. The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. The recall did not include bottles of Fabuloso antibacterial cleaner or other Fabuloso products. A complete list of recalled products, including their UPC codes, can be viewed by clicking here.

In total, nearly 5 million bottles of the product were recalled. These products were available for purchase online at Amazon.com and other websites and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart, and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023. Approximately 4.9 million bottles are being recalled in the U.S., with an additional 56,000 bottles recalled in Canada. Fabuloso said that of these bottles, about 3.9 million were never released for sale.

The recall was issued over bacterial concerns. According to Fabuloso, "a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing," resulting in "a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products." These products may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. These bacteria commonly grow in soil and water and can enter the body through inhalation, the eyes, or a break in the skin. Although those with healthy immune systems are typically unaffected by the bacteria, those with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

Due to the health risk the products pose, consumers have been urged to "immediately stop using the recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products." Consumers who purchased affected products can take a picture of the product's UPC and lot code and contact Colgate-Palmolive Company via a consumer recall form, available here, or a full refund or a free replacement product. The recall notice advised that the product should be disposed of in its container with household trash and should not be emptied prior to disposal.