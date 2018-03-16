Sad Eric Trump Spotted at Bar Amid Brother’s Divorce Filings

A somber Eric Trump was seen with his wife Lara Trump Thursday at a crepe restaurant in Aspen, just as Donald Trump Jr.‘s wife filed for divorce.

Eric and Lara dined at Creperie du Village during an evening out, where TMZ photographers snapped their photo. See the pictures here.

As previously reported, Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, officially filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court Thursday afternoon after 12 years of marriage.

While Eric and Lara were eating crepes, Donald Trump Jr. was snuggling with his daughter, Chloe. He shared a selfie of the two of them on Instagram that read, “No matter what is going on bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #bedtime, #daddysgirl and #cuddle.

It is reported that Vanessa Trump filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” which essentially means that she is not anticipating any kind of legal battle over the custody of the couples five children.

Page Six initially reported that sources close to the Trumps confirmed the couple was not legally separated, but that they also have not currently been living together either, and that divorce seemed imminent.

According to Us Weekly, the split was a long coming.

“His relationship with Vanessa started getting rocky two years ago, when his dad started to campaign,” a source told the publication. “Vanessa is very close to her family and very private and does not like all this attention on her family. They’ve been unhappy for a while, but it’s hard to say if they will actually divorce.”

According to testimonies from the couple’s friends, the divorce didn’t come as a shock.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source said.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” a second source said.

Another source indicated that Don Jr. being busy running the Trump Organization with his brother Eric may have contributed to the couple’s issues.