Man Falls to His Death After Snapping a Photo From Hotel Rooftop

A Memphis news executive fell more than 100 feet to his death after snapping a photograph from the roof of a Chicago hotel.

The Chicago Tribune reports Eric Janssen was with friends at the rooftop bar and grill of the London House hotel when he accidentally fell and landed on a sixth-floor roof.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the 44-year-old sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His ex-wife Constance Janssen said he and his friends were leaving when he wanted to get one last picture, who adds he had “climbed over the rail” to get the shot.

While visiting Chicago for a weekend-long event, his sister Cynthia Vukmer said Janssen died doing what he loved.

Janssen, who was the vice president for audience at the Sandusky Newspaper Group, was a photo enthusiast who often shared the images he captured on his Instagram account.

In an image shared on Oct. 7, Janssen took a snap with a caption that explored virtues of conquering his fears while in a helicopter.

Janssen leaves behind his three children.

