Elon Musk Reveals Thailand Cave Rescue Photos

In the wake of the Thailand soccer team rescue, Elon Musk has revealed photos from the cave area where the young boys were trapped.

Musk turned up to try and help out by providing a mini-submarine that he invented to help, but the Thai government was able to get the kids out prior to his arrival.

The photos that Musk shared on Twitter are not of the actual cave where the kids were stuck, but rather a separate cave that is part of the same system.

Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

“Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team,” Musk wrote in the same tweet sharing the pictures. “Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful.”

A number of Musk’s followers have commented on the post, sharing their appreciation and support for his willingness to help.

“You personally went to Thailand to deliver [and] test the emergency submarine pod your team crafted in order to help rescue the boys who are still trapped in the cave?! [And] you’re leavin the pod there for future use! You go above [and] beyond time [and] time again,” one follower wrote back. “You makes us all so very proud!“

Inspiring. You saw a problem and came up with a solution in an amazingly short period knowing that it may or may not be used this time but still followed through. I’m sure it will benefit others in the future or even be adapted to become part of a new standard rescue equipment. — Samuel Carvalho (@SamCarvalho) July 9, 2018

“You are an incredible mind and human being for the creations and ideas you have created into physical matter to help others and help others in the future to requiring events of need,” another Twitter user wrote. “Just wanna let you know that [you matter.]”

Dear Elon, I thank you for the humanity in your heart. May you be blessed abundantly. — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) July 10, 2018

As has been widely reported, a Thai soccer team made up of boys ranging in age from 11-16 — as well as their 25-year-old assistant coach — became trapped inside the cave while they were exploring it following a practice game after monsoon flooding caused waters to rise.

CBS News reports that all the boys have been officially rescued.