El Paso Walmart Shooting: All of the Victims Remembered

The mass shooting in El Paso, Texas over the weekend left the United States heartbroken, and took some of our best and brightest from the world. In the aftermath, many are focusing not on the shooter or his motives, but on the victims and how much was lost. With 22 people now dead as a result of the attack, that amounts to quite a lot.

The attack took place on a busy shopping day at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas. On Saturday, the violence began in the parking lot before spilling into the Walmart. Once they arrived, police were able to detain the shooter quickly, but in the meantime 22 lives were lost and 27 others were injured.

The community is still trying to make sense of this profound loss and the trauma that comes with it. On Monday, Mayor Dee Margo spoke at a press conference, stating that El Paso stands united by this tragedy.

“While borders may separate us, our grief transcends them,” he said, according to CBS News. “We are one region and we will honor every victim like they were a member of our community.”

With that in mind, many are hoping to grieve by honoring the victims rather than puzzling over their attacker. Here is what we know so far about those lost in this shooting.

Arturo Benavides

Arturo Benavides, best known as “Turi” by his friends and family, was one of the first confirmed deaths in the shooting. Benavides’ niece, Jacklin Luna spoke to BuzzFeed News about his legacy. Luna explained that her uncle was a staple of the community, known to many people thanks to his position as a Sun Metro bus driver.

Luna described Benavides as “a strong-willed, caring, giving, and special person.” She said that he was selfless, always looking to help his family and asking “about school, work, and our lives with love.”

“He was the person to always give a helping hand, a home to stay, and a meal,” she said. “He loved each and every one of us in our own ways. Loved oldies on a Sunday morning, sitting out on his chair in the front porch with his dog Milo at his feet.”

Benavides was a U.S. Army veteran as well. On Saturday he was shopping with his wife at Walmart, but she was able to escape.

Jordan and Andre Anchondo

My heart is so fucking torn right now. Jordan gave her life protecting her child. I hope you are resting easy in knowing you saved your baby boy.

I am praying you are in recovery, Andre. My heart goes out to you. All of El Paso is here for you and those beautiful babies. pic.twitter.com/efTALC7I9v — Benjamin Thompson (@benjaminjamess_) August 4, 2019

Jordan and Andre Anchondo were both killed in the shooting while trying to protect their 2-month-old son. Jordan’s sister, Leta Jamrowski, spoke to the Associated Press not long after the attack in the waiting room of the University Medical Center of El Paso. She explained that Jordan, 25, had fallen on her son while trying to protect him, breaking some of his bones in the process.

“From the baby’s injuries, they said that more than likely, my sister was trying to shield him,” Jamrowski said. “So when she got shot, she was holding him and she fell on him, so that’s why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life.”

Meanwhile Andre was killed in the attack too, as some of his friends and family confirmed to reporters and social media. The community mourned the young couple, who had the kind of promising, burgeoning life that makes others vicariously happy to see.

Leta Jamrowski is appealing for information about her brother-in-law Andre Anchondo, who is missing after a mass shooting in El Paso.



Her sister Jordan Anchondo was shot dead in the attack.



For live updates on this story, click here: https://t.co/yykNV5dnt3 pic.twitter.com/xkj0O3mxhE — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 4, 2019

“He was building them a home that they could all live in comfortably. He had actually just finished building the home (with his own two hands nonetheless) recently. He was … such a strong and hard worker. Nothing came before his family,” Anchondo’s friend Benjamin Thompson told BuzzFeed News.

“I remember the day he told me he was expecting his boy,” he went on. “There was no happier moment in his life and you could tell. What happened to their new beautiful family is devastating.”

Angie Englisbee

This woman returned to the Cielo Vista area following the #ElPasoShooting to search for her 86-year-old mother who she hasn’t heard from.



“I just want to know where my mom is,” she said with tears in her eyes. pic.twitter.com/IooIAD7syv — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 4, 2019

Angie Englisbee’s daughter, Edie Hallberg, rushed to the scene of the shooting on Saturday, and was one of the first emotional figures to appear on the news. Speaking with local outlet ABC 13, she cried out for answers about her mother’s fate.

“All I wanna do is find my mom. Somebody needs to tell me where she is,” cried one woman in an emotional interview at the scene. “I want to know if she’s dead or alive or still in Wal-mart.”

It soon turned out that Englisbee was among the fallen, leaving a devastated family behind. Englisbee was a legend to her loved ones, representing all the hard work and boot-strapping determination that the U.S. is built on. Her grandson, Jacob Hallberg, told BuzzFeed News that she was “the hero of our family.”

This is Angie Englisbee. She was 86 years old. She was speaking to her son on her cell phone as she approached the checkout line at Walmart. She was shot and killed shortly after hanging up. Born in Santa Fe, she lived in El Paso and had seven children. #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/92KEKcscHt — Robert Holguin (@RobertKFOX14) August 6, 2019

Englisbee’s husband passed away from a heart attack at the age of 38, leaving her to raise seven children by herself.

Hallberg explained that his grandmother went out and found work, somehow holding the household together on her own. he added that she was “a very devout Catholic.” Hallberg admitted that it was difficult to watch his mother, Edie break down on TV.

“The videos online of her complete anguish were too much to bear,” he said.

Javier Rodriguez

We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his parents and family.

School counselors are available to support and comfort our students and staff.#WEARECLINTISD #WEAREELPASOSTRONG

https://t.co/s99sieGte8 — Clint ISD (@ClintISD) August 5, 2019

Incoming high school sophomore Javier Rodriguez was also killed in the shooting at just 15 years old. The young man’s tragic passing spread across social media, where his community in Clint, Texas sought to help his family through a crowdfunding campaign.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students,” read a tweet from the Clint Independent School District. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his parents and family. School counselors are available to support and comfort our students and staff.”

A vigil was held for Javier on Monday, and social media filled with tributes to his memory. His sister, Adelei, posted a collection of photos on Twitter, writing simply: “I lost my everything, my best friend.”

Leo Campos and Maribel Hernandez

Another young couple, Leo Campos and Maribel Hernandez, visited Walmart on Saturday just after dropping off their dog at the groomer. Hernandez’s brother told local outlet KFOX14 that he feared the worst, but he knew something was wrong when he called the groomer and learned that the dog had never been picked up.

Hernandez’s brother got official confirmation on Sunday night that they had both passed away. Many of the public tributes to Campos and Hernandez came on Facebook, where the Texas American Federation of Teachers announced Campos’ passing since he was an alumnus of the program.

“You were without a doubt one of my favorite students ever. Always positive, energetic, and a great friend to all the students,” wrote Linda Soto. “May you Rest In Peace. Praying for all your family.”

“My deepest condolences to all your family Leo…I still can’t believe it..you were such an awesome coworker. I will dearly miss you,” added Erica Molina.

David Johnson

David Johnson was killed defending his wife and granddaughter in the El Paso shooting. His daughter says the sounds of screaming will stay with her forever.



Read the latest on the US mass shootings here: https://t.co/t5NCoMs6O2 pic.twitter.com/WHCkgcQ4wJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 7, 2019

David Johnson’s niece told KFOX14 that he died a hero, like so many others in the shooting. The 63-year-old reportedly protected his wife and his 9-year-old granddaughter from gunfire at the cost of his own life. His family later spoke to CNN as well, where he was described as “the best dad” and now a “hero.”

“I could’ve lost my daughter,” said his daughter Sephanie Melendez. “I was so close to losing her, but because of him, she’s still here.”

Jorge Calvillo García

Jorge Calvillo García was 61 years old. He lived in Torreón, Mexico. He was at Walmart on Saturday to help to raise money for his granddaughter’s soccer team. Jorge was shot and killed as he shielded others. His son Luis, also pictured, was wounded in the attack. #ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/3euqwwJbYZ — Robert Holguin (@RobertKFOX14) August 6, 2019

Yet another hero, Jorge Calvillo García, put himself between the gunfire and the ones he loved. García was reportedly visiting his son, Luis Calvillo, and his granddaughter Emily. The three were waiting outside the Walmart raising funds for Emily’s soccer team when the shooting began. Without hesitation, García shielded the little one from bullets with his body.

María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe

María Eugenia Legarreta Rothe was just visiting El Paso, Texas when she was caught up in the horrific shooting. On Saturday, she was meant to pick up her daughter from the airport, according to Telediaro Juárez. She stopped at Walmart beforehand when the shooting broke out.

Rothe hailed from Chihuahua, Mexico. She was 58 years old.

Elsa Mendoza Márquez

Elsa Mendoza Márquez was also far from home when she was killed in the tragic shooting on Saturday. According to El Diario, she lived and worked in Juárez, Mexico as a teacher, but she often visited family on both sides of the U.S. border. She was just running into Walmart for a quick purchase, with her husband and son waiting the car when the gunfire broke out.

Loved ones said that Márquez will be remembered for spreading joy to everyone she met, particularly her close family.

Gloria Irma Marquez

Another Juárez native, 61-year-old Gloria Irma Marquez was killed in Saturday’s attack. Family friends launched a GoFundMe page for her close relatives in the hopes of offsetting the costs of the funeral.

“It’s in times like these that we come together to help people in these unanticipated times of loss and sadness to help one another and extend a helping hand to the people we care for. We are thankful for any support you may be able to provide,” the crowdfunding page read. “Even simply sharing this page would be a great help.”

Margie Reckard

Margie Reckard was 63 years old at the time of the shooting. She leaves behind Antonio Basco, her partner of 22 years, who spoke to Reuters on Monday at a memorial for victims of the attack. He held a large wooden cross with Reckard’s name on it in his arms.

“I’ve been lost. I’m like a puppy run away from its momma. She took care of me,” he said. “But my wife, she’d say get up off your rear end and grow up. Because now I’ve got to take care of the bills, take care of the cat.”

Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernandez

Married couple Sara Esther Regalado and Adolfo Cerros Hernandez were originally from Mexico, like so many others killed in the shooting. The couple was in their 60s, according to family member on Facebook.

Ivan Manzano

Me confirma nuestro cónsul otra víctima mexicana en El Paso,Texas : Ivan Filiberto Manzano de Ciudad Juárez,Chihuahua. Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares y amigos . En total a esta hora son 7 connacionales fallecidos que hemos podido confirmar. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 5, 2019

Mexico’s foreign minister identified Ivan Manzano, 46 among the Mexican citizens killed in the shooting. Manzano was from Juárez, Mexico.

Teresa Sanchez

Authorities also identified Teresa Sanchez, 82, who came from Mexico.

Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez

Juan de Dios Velázquez Chairez was enjoying his retirement before the shooting on Saturday, according to En Imagen. The 77-year-old was originally from Zacatecas, Mexico, but had lived in El Paso for two years. According to the local paper, Chairez and his wife were doing their usual weekly shopping at the time of the attack. His wife was injured but survived.

Maria and Raul Flores

Both Maria and Raul Flores were 77 years old when they were killed in Saturday’s shooting. They were identified on Monday, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

Alexander Gerhard Hoffman

Authorities said that Alexander Gerhard Hoffman was a German national visiting the U.S., according to BuzzFeed News. Little is known about the 66-year-old.

Luis Alfonzo Juarez

At 90 years old, Luis Alfonzo Juarez was the oldest victim in the El Paso, Texas shooting this weekend.

All of those killed in the shooting were the victims of a hate crime, authorities now say. Check back for updates on the victims and the tragedy itself as memorial efforts more forward. The American Psychological Association advises anyone experiencing grief over the recent mass shooting to seek counseling or other professional help if needed.