Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Edwin Jackson Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver Hours Before Super Bowl LII

Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver along Interstate 71. He was 26.

The Indiana State Police told the Indianapolis Star the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Jackson was standing next to 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe near a stopped vehicle when a black Ford F-150 truck hit the emergency shoulder, striking and killing both men.

The Colts issued a statement shortly after his death.

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing,” the statement read. “Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

“Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family,” Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote. “Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin.”

Police believe Monroe, who was working for a ride-sharing company that night, pulled to the side of the road and was trying to help Jackson, who had become ill.

“One of the people struck was thrown into the center lane of I-70,” Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. “Shortly after the crash, and before any 911 calls were received, Trooper Ty Mays was driving through the area and noticed a vehicle in front of him make an evasive maneuver to the left.”

The drunken driver was identified as 37-year-old Indianapolis man Alex Gonsales, who attempted to flee the scene on foot.

“It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license,” Perrine said. “He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.”

