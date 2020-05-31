Donald Trump Thanks Himself in the Third Person in Tweet About Calling National Guard, and Gets Roasted

President Donald Trump thanked himself in the third person during a tweet Sunday afternoon while calling for "law & order" in Philadelphia. Trump said officials should call in "our great National Guard," even though the Pennsylvania National Guard has already been mobilized in case protests escalate. Looting and violence continued in Philadelphia into Sunday morning, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has already signed an emergency order to help the city.

"Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores," Trump tweeted. "Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!" Trump's reference to himself in the third person was mocked on Twitter, as he suggested he influenced the activation of the National Guard in Minneapolis.

More than 4,100 National Guard soldiers and airmen helped law enforcement keep the situation in Minneapolis and St. Paul under control Saturday night, reports FOX9. There was still some unrest though, as people stayed in the streets after the 8 p.m. curfew began. Police officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to separate crowds in the Minneapolis Police Department's Fifth Precinct. Rioters also tried to get inside the precinct, but the police station was secured. Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said police were still clearing small groups of people off the streets Sunday morning.