Donald Trump Thanks Himself in the Third Person in Tweet About Calling National Guard, and Gets Roasted
President Donald Trump thanked himself in the third person during a tweet Sunday afternoon while calling for "law & order" in Philadelphia. Trump said officials should call in "our great National Guard," even though the Pennsylvania National Guard has already been mobilized in case protests escalate. Looting and violence continued in Philadelphia into Sunday morning, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has already signed an emergency order to help the city.
"Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores," Trump tweeted. "Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!" Trump's reference to himself in the third person was mocked on Twitter, as he suggested he influenced the activation of the National Guard in Minneapolis.
More than 4,100 National Guard soldiers and airmen helped law enforcement keep the situation in Minneapolis and St. Paul under control Saturday night, reports FOX9. There was still some unrest though, as people stayed in the streets after the 8 p.m. curfew began. Police officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to separate crowds in the Minneapolis Police Department's Fifth Precinct. Rioters also tried to get inside the precinct, but the police station was secured. Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said police were still clearing small groups of people off the streets Sunday morning.
Trump now congratulating himself in the third person. 🙄 Anyone follow his line of thought here? (Of couse I’m using “thought” loosely) pic.twitter.com/ehzR0ouN5J— Ishat Reza (@IshatReza) May 31, 2020
In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kennedy signed an executive order for an 8 p.m. curfew Saturday night, and it did not expire until 6 a.m. Sunday morning reports CBS Philadelphia. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also signed an emergency declaration. He supported people's right to demonstrate and protest, but said it was "unacceptable to take advantage of protests to incite violence, harm others and destroy property." The declaration sent additional help to Philadelphia to de-escalate the violence.
Trump thanking himself in third person. https://t.co/tTPLaqWCpr— Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) May 31, 2020
The National Guard is also mobilized in stand-by mode, reports WPXI. Philadelphia and Montgomery County have requested National Guard help. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also said the city reached mutual aid agreements with other police departments in the area, reports NBC Philadelphia. Officers from other agencies will guard buildings while Philadelphia Police Department officers patrol the streets.
Racism, blaming Dems and thanking himself in third person. A concise summary of the Trump presidency.— Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) May 31, 2020
The protests in Philadelphia, like those in other major cities across the country, were inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd died while in police custody after a police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. The officer has been fired and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Who on this planet reads those inane tweets of Trump thanking himself in the third person and goes "oh I feel safe with this dude in charge, it's not like things go out of control in the first place because of his inaction."— Ares 🥁🛹 (@AresStopell) May 31, 2020
Did Trump just thank himself in the third person? I wish we had a real leader in office not someone stoking more violence on peaceful protesters. https://t.co/myrhgo22Gv— Bryanne (@TheSchmoopy) May 31, 2020
Glad that Trump could use the anger and unrest in our city to refer to himself in the third person. Ben is happy for him. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/iUTIU3RgQi— Ben Waxman (@bwaxman) May 31, 2020