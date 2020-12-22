Donald Trump Supporters Organizing 'Second Inauguration' for Him Online Jan. 20

✖

President-elect Joe Biden may be set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, but President Donald Trump may have his own inauguration of sorts. As Trump and his administration continue to contest the results of the 2020 election, some of the president’s supporters are organizing an online "second inauguration" for him to take place on the same day Biden is to take the Presidential Oath of Office.

Planned on Facebook, the event, called "Donald J Trump 2nd presidential inauguration ceremony," is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, approximately the same time of Biden's swearing-in. IIlir Chami and Evi Kokalari, who The Hill reports was reportedly part of Trump's 2020 campaign and regularly appears on news networks such as One America News Network (OANN), will host the event. More than 63,000 people have indicated they will attend the virtual event, with another 263,000 interested in attending.

The page includes a disclaimer reading, "we are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization." Facebook has since added a disclaimer to the page that states, "Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021." The note prompted Kokalari to respond, writing, "Our voting rights are under attack! So is our freedom of speech! And FB's disclaimer on this post, proves just that."

At this time, Independent reports there has been no confirmation from the Trump team whether the president endorses this event or is planning to attend it himself. Despite the Electoral College certifying the former vice president's 306-232 win (270 electoral votes are necessary to win the election), Trump has so far refused to concede the election, though he reportedly already has big plans for Inauguration Day. In early December, several outlets reported that the president was planning an Air Force One exit from White House grounds. Trump was said to be "privately discussing" using his presidential powers "to order up the exit he wants." The president will reportedly fly to Florida for a rally of his own to take place during Biden’s inauguration. It is believed that he may announce his 2024 run at around the same time Biden takes the Oath of Office. Trump not attending Biden's inauguration would mark a break from tradition, as exiting presidents typically attend inauguration ceremonies.