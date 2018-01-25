Stormy Daniels Answers Donald Trump Sex Question With a Smile

In a new interview, adult film star Stormy Daniels answered the question of whether o not she had sex with Donald Trump by replying simply with a smile.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sat down for an exclusive with Inside Edition. In a clip of the conversation that the outlet shared, Daniels is asked, “Did you have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Saying nothing, Daniels shifts her head and flashes a smirking smile.

The complete interview has not yet been made available, but is expected to sometime on Thursday.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Donald Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

The conversation with Daniels, which had been shelved at the time, will see the light of day, as PEOPLE reports In Touch will be publishing the full 5,500-word interview sometime in January.

Details of the conversation that have released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claims to have thought to herself.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature

A source close to the situation says that along with the complete interview, Daniels details many things about her time with Trump, such as “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

The news of this past interview comes on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that one of Trump’s lawyers arranged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in 2016, just before the presidential election.

That payment was meant to be in exchange for her keeping quiet about the affair she had with Trump. The actress reportedly signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement about the matter, but this new interview pre-dates the terms of that contract.

Trump, along with his current administration and Daniels herself have all denied the affair ever took place, with Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen claiming that the adult film star called the allegations “completely false.”