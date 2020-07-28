Watch: Pastor Rick Wiles Urges Donald Trump to 'Put Down' Protesters With 'Obama Bullets' in Unhinged Video

✖

A right-wing pastor and prominent conspiracy theorist has delivered an unhinged rant to President Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows. During a broadcast of his TV show, Rick Wiles urged the Trump administration to take bullets he claimed were purchased during former President Barack Obama's administration and use them against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

"Mr. Meadows, please tell President Trump that he is now in possession of Obama bullets — 2 billion 'Bama bullets. You're in possession of them now," Wiles said, via The Daily Dot. "You got the 'Bama bullets and you can put down the [insurrection]… you can put it down. You have the 'Bama bullets in your hands. You don't have to tolerate this anymore."

"They were purchased for the purpose of putting down an insurrection," Wiles continued. "Well, you got one, so put the hollow-point bullets to good use and get out there and put down this communist revolution so the rest of us can live our lives peacefully." He also expounded on the conspiracy theory behind his message, which claimed that bullets had been "hoarded" by the Obama administration to, as he put it, "round up Christians and constitutionalists under a President Hillary Clinton."

Following months of nightly civil rights protests, Trump recently deployed federal forces into the city of Portland. The decision has been met with widespread criticism, including from Sen. Rand Paul, in an unusual break from the president.

Trump himself is no stranger to conspiracy theories, even promoting some himself, including alleging that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was involved in a murder conspiracy. Back in May, the president tweeted a baseless claim that Scarborough murdered intern Lori Klausutis in 2001. In reality, Klausutis had suffered a stroke and collapsed at work, though that didn't prevent Trump from tweeting "When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida," back in May, adding "Did he get away with murder?"

The president also found himself at the center of another conspiracy theory after he told reporters that he wished Ghislaine Maxwell "well" amid her current incarceration. The former associate of Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting charges of child trafficking, which has prompted several people to point out her association with various affluent people, including Trump himself.