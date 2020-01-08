Trending

Donald Trump Reveals No Americans Were Harmed in Iran Missile Attack

President Donald Trump has spoken out about the Iran missile attack, revealing that military […]

By

President Donald Trump has spoken out about the Iran missile attack, revealing that military personnel have determined that no Americans were harmed. During a speech on Wednesday, Trump stated that “we suffered no casualties” and that “only minimal damage was sustained at [the Iraqi] military bases.” Additionally, he revealed that no Iraqi lives were lost in the attack, either.

“I salute the incredible skill and courage of America’s men and women in uniform,” Trump went on to say. The Iran missile attack was in retaliation to Trump’s administration carrying out an attack that resulted in the death of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Trump went on to reveal that he plans to implement sanctions against Iran, stating, “The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime.”

He added, “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior. In recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia and shot down two American drones.”

Trump also spoke about Soleimani, claiming that there was evidence to suggest that “he was planning new attacks on American targets.”

“He trained terrorist armies, including Hezbollah, launching terrorist strikes against civilian targets,” Trump added. “He fueled bloody civil wars all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered thousands of US troops, including the planting of roadside bombs that maim and dismember their victims.”

Trump also stated that in the wake of Iran’s attack, the country seemed to be “standing down.”

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” Trump said.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts