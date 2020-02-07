Donald Trump National Prayer Breakfast: See Photo of President Holding up Newspaper Saying ‘Acquitted’

President Donald Trump boasted about his acquittal during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning by holding up a newspaper reading, “Acquitted.” Just hours after the final impeachment vote on the Senate floor, which officially acquitted him on both articles of impeachment, the president celebrated his victory over what the White House deemed a “witch-hunt” by showcasing the headlines making newspapers that morning.

As Trump took the stage at the annual event, held in the ballroom of the Washington Hilton, he proudly held up copies of USA Today and The Washington Post. He later went on to react to his acquittal by slamming his political opponents, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who was also in attendance and gave remarks not long after.

Just hours later, Trump again boasted about his acquittal in similar fashion. As he took the podium at the White House to deliver a post-acquittal speech, which he said was more of a celebration, he proudly held up the front page of The Washington Post, which, in bold print, read, “Trump acquitted.”

“Because we have something that just worked out,” he said in his speech following a standing ovation as he entered the room. “I mean, it worked out. We went through hell, unfairly, did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong. I’ve done things wrong in my life, I will admit. Not purposely, but I’ve done things wrong.”

“But this is what the end result is,” he continued, holding up the paper. “We can take that home, honey, maybe we’ll frame it. It’s the only good headline I’ve had in The Washington Post. Every paper is the same, does anybody have them, because they’re all like that and I appreciate that.”

Both incidents drew mixed reactions from the American people, some praising the act while others deemed it inappropriate given the context of the National Prayer Breakfast.

“Trump holding up paper saying acquitted,” wrote one person. “It doesn’t say exonerated.”

“Straight power move son,” added someone else.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate voted to acquit Trump on Article I, which leveled charges of abuse of power, in a vote of 52-48. He was also acquitted on Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of Congress, in a vote of 53-47.