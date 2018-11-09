Donald Trump and Michelle Obama Go Head to Head Over ‘I’ll Never Forgive Him’ Remarks

Donald Trump and Michelle Obama are going head to head over the former First Lady’s “I’ll never forgive him” remarks.

The back-and-forth started when it was reported how Obama writes in her upcoming memoir that she will “never forgive” Trump for being a vocal proponent of the Birther movement, which was a mass conspiracy claiming that her husband Barack Obama — the previous U.S. President — was not actually an American citizen, a Muslim and that his birth certificate was fake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No factual evidence to support such heinous claims ever emerged over the allegations, but Obama says that the mere notion caused her family to suffer serious threats.

Former first lady Michelle Obama blasts President Trump in her new book, writing how she reacted in shock the night she learned he would replace her husband in the Oval Office and tried to “block it all out” //t.co/NKL6CAmWOr pic.twitter.com/PNgwyZkL0K — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2018

“What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?” she write in her book, Becoming, as reported by PEOPLE. “Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this I’d never forgive him.”

Trump heard about Obama’s comments and fired back while speaking to the press on Friday morning.

“She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy,” he said. “I can deal with the controversy back.”

The current U.S. President then added that he has some things he can’t forgive either.

“I’ll never forgive [Barack Obama] for what he did to our United States by not funding it properly. It was depleted. It was old and tired, and I came in and I had to fix it, and I’m in the process of spending tremendous amounts of money, so I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our military,” he stated.

When asked about Michelle Obama’s new memoir, President Trump slammed Mr. Obama over military funding: “I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly…What he did to our country made this country unsafe.” //t.co/nVLieDPCSp pic.twitter.com/BTcDrgiq35 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2018

Becoming is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, Nov. 13, but ahead of that, Obama will be doing an interview with Robin Roberts set to air Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.