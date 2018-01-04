Inside the Trump Marriage: Separate Bedrooms and Tears of Sorrow, New Book Claims

Author Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, chronicles many insider stories about President Donald Trump and his administration — but the revealing work also sheds light on his and the First Lady’s marriage.

While the book isn’t on shelves until Tuesday, on Wednesday, New York magazine published an adaptation of some key sections, giving America a sneak peek.

Through over 200 interviews with various White House staffers, Wolff alleges some bombshell accusations about Trump’s presidency and Trump himself.

In one excerpt, Wolff writes that Donald and Melania Trump sleep in separate bedrooms — the first time since that the presidential couple has slept separately since the 1960s.

“[Trump] retreated to his own bedroom—the first time since the Kennedy White House that a presidential couple had maintained separate rooms,” an excerpt from the book reads. It goes on to mention that Donald Trump prohibits White House housekeepers to pick up items he throws on the floor.

“In the first days, he ordered two television screens in addition to the one already there, and a lock on the door, precipitating a brief standoff with the Secret Service, who insisted they have access to the room,” the excerpt continues. “He ­reprimanded the housekeeping staff for picking up his shirt from the floor: ‘If my shirt is on the floor, it’s because I want it on the floor.’ Then he imposed a set of new rules: Nobody touch anything, especially not his toothbrush. (He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s—nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.) Also, he would let housekeeping know when he wanted his sheets done, and he would strip his own bed.”

In addition to claiming that Donald Trump actually wanted to lose the presidential election, the book also alleges that neither he nor Melania Trump were happy on Inauguration Day. In fact, the book says Melania was on the verge of tears throughout the day.

“Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration. He was angry that A-level stars had snubbed the event, disgruntled with the accommodations at Blair House, and visibly fighting with his wife, who seemed on the verge of tears,” the excerpt reads. “Throughout the day, he wore what some around him had taken to calling his golf face: angry and pissed off, shoulders hunched, arms swinging, brow furled, lips pursed.”

Melania Trump’s spokesperson is forcefully pushing back against the allegations.

“The book is clearly going to be sold in the bargain fiction section,” began the first lady’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham.

“Mrs. Trump supported her husband’s decision to run for president and in fact, encouraged him to do so,” Grisham said in a statement put out Wednesday. “She was confident he would win and was very happy when he did.”

More broadly, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the tome was “filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House.”

“Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy,” Huckabee Sanders said of Wolff’s sources.