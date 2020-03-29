Donald Trump Tells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘They Must Pay’ for Security Followed Alleged US Move

President Donald Trump had a preemptive warning for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Sunday, amid rumors that they are moving to the U.S. He posted a tweet saying that the two would have to pay for their own security in this country. The post baffled many people, who wondered why the president was speaking out about this seemingly out of nowhere amid a global pandemic.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

The tweet followed reports from last week saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were taking up residence in Los Angeles, California, including one by The L.A. Times. However, the reports were not new when the president tweeted, and many thought he should be more focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is literally irrelevant,” one person wrote.

“FFS people are dying because of the coronavirus and this is what you are tweeting about? Do this country a favor and resign,” added another.

“Hey guys the bees that live inside our president’s head are buzzing extra-loudly this afternoon,” a third person tweeted.

Many speculated that the president was referencing a report by British tabloid The Daily Mail on Saturday, which speculated that Markle and Prince Harry would ask President Trump for assistance in paying for security eventually. So far, no reports indicate that the couple has made their request officially.

Back in January, Markle and Prince Harry announced their plan to spend more time living in Canada. According to a report by The Evening Standard, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to pay for half of the couple’s security costs, which were estimated at about $1.3 million. Even then, that agreement was reportedly tentative.

Now, Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly eyeing Los Angeles for their North American home, along with their infant son Archie. The decision was apparently spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the U.S.-Canada border to be closed to “non-essential” traffic. If Markle intends to resume work in the entertainment industry, she will want to be in the U.S. to do so.

Still, none of this news is official, and in fact Markle and Prince Harry’s transition out of royal life does not commence until March 31.