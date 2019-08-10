Donald Trump Tweets About Kim Jong Un, Short-Range Missiles and Twitter Is Fired Up

President Donald Trump revealed to the masses via his social media account on Saturday morning that he has plans to meet with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un “in the not too distant future,” suggesting another meeting between the two to deliberate over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

The former reality star turned president tweeted early Saturday morning that Kim had sent him a letter, hoping to “start negotiations” between the United States and South Korea.

“In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over,” Trump tweeted. “It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end.”

Trump added that he is looking “forward” to seeing him in the not too distant future. “A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!” he concluded.

The announcement comes just hours after North Korea allegedly fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, its fifth launch in recent weeks. According to the BBC, if the test is confirmed, it would be a breach of 11 UN security Council resolutions.

As Trump continues to ignore the severity of such firing tests, plenty of Americans from both sides of the debate chimed in on social media detailing how the longer he continues to ignore Kim’s actions with testing long-range missiles and nuclear weapons, the more he is endangering the U.S.

“You’ve been had and you don’t even realize it,” wrote one American user in reply to the president.

It is sad, scary, pathetic to see the US President reduced to a toy of the Stalinist North Korea dictator. Worst. Negotiator. Ever. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 10, 2019

Traitor Trump once again is bowing to dictators and betraying America’s interests and selling out America’s allies. Soon, Dementia Donnie will be selling missiles to NKorea and calling it a trade victory. — Sonny Goldreich (@sgoldreich) August 10, 2019

The President calls defending US troops and our allies “ridiculous and expensive.” — Politicalypto (@Politicalypto) August 10, 2019

Did he state, very nicely, his crimes against humanity including feeding a female prisoner’s baby to dogs, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) August 10, 2019

Hey world leaders: when you violate UN resolutions in the future just send a love note to Trump praising him (especially his “big hands”) and offer a “small apology” and all will be forgiven. #TrumpDoctrine — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 10, 2019

Trump supporters chimed in as well, with many expressing their love for the president in messages that read most straightforwardly, without substantial arguments: “Thank you Mr. President! I love you!” and “Best President Ever.”

According to POLITICO, the missiles North Korea has tested in the past few weeks are not only able to strike U.S. allies South Korea and Japan, but a number of U.S. military bases too. However, the president said Friday that Kim sees a “great future” for North Korea, “so we’ll see how it all works out.”

Photo credit: Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images