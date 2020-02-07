Trending

Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Comparing Nancy Pelosi to ‘Satan’ While Celebrating Father’s Impeachment Acquittal

The son of the president has come under fire for a recent tweet. In the wake of Donald Trump’s […]

The son of the president has come under fire for a recent tweet. In the wake of Donald Trump‘s acquittal by the Senate this week, Trump supporters have been doing a victory lap. Earlier today, Donald Trump Jr. responded to the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be praying for the president.

As one might expect, commenters quickly piled on to Trump Jr.’s controversial tweet, many actually citing The Bible to refute his point.

“Satan quotes scripture in scripture,” pointed out one commenter. “Read Matthew 4:6. Satan quoting scripture is not only likely, it happened.” Another echoed this point, writing “Satan literally quotes scripture during the Temptation of Christ in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke, you absolute dumba-.” A third wrote: “Shocking that JR doesn’t know his bible. Probably also doesn’t know that Jesus commanded that people pray for their enemies (Matt 5:43-47).”

As The Daily Dot noted, preacher and moral activist Jonathan Wilson Hargrove as well as author Zack Hunt, both of whom also drove home a similar point.

Trump Jr. has been stirring up controversy with his social media accounts all week. Just yesterday he fired off a very NSFW response to Senator Mitt Romney, who was the lone Republican to vote for Trump’s conviction.

The president was acquitted in the Senate this week on both counts of impeachment that were leveled against him by the House of Representatives last year. In a vote of 52-48, Trump was acquitted on Article I, Abuse of Power. A vote on Article II, which accused Trump of Obstruction of Congress, ended with a vote of 53-47. This makes Trump the third president to be impeached by the House but later acquitted by the Senate.

